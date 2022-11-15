AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

2022 CIO Awards Recognise Winners in APAC Region as Info-Tech Research Group Celebrates Exceptional Global IT Leaders

PRNewswire November 16, 2022

The CIO Awards honour technology leaders who have demonstrated excellence in Info-Tech Research Group’s Business Vision diagnostic program.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ – Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Info-Tech CIO Awards. Five winners have been announced for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region this year. The awards recognise outstanding IT leaders who have delivered exceptional business value to their organisations and achieved high stakeholder satisfaction scores through Info-Tech’s CIO Business Vision program for 2022.

2022 CIO Award Winners Announced by Info-Tech Research Group

Since 2016, Info-Tech has celebrated exceptional IT leaders who have demonstrated success, as quantified by their direct business stakeholders. The CIO Business Vision program determines the annual list of winners by measuring an organisation’s satisfaction with IT’s core services for the year. The results provide CIOs with the insights required to jump-start a successful IT strategy.

With many contenders for the CIO Awards in 2022, the firm has expanded the program to recognise and celebrate leaders from Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the Philippines across various industries, including higher education, utilities, and financial services.

‘The most critical metric for any IT leader is stakeholder satisfaction, and Info-Tech’s CIO Award recipients have excelled in this key metric,’ says Geoff Nielson, senior vice president of global services and delivery for Info-Tech Research Group. ‘This year, it is our privilege to recognise and honour award winners from the APAC region for the first time. These IT leaders have delivered exceptional value to their respective organisations and the industry. We wish all of the 2022 participants and winners continued success.’

APAC Region 2022 CIO Awards winners are as follows:

  • Jim Man, UA Finance, Hong Kong
  • Rocky Bacani, Meralco, Philippines
  • Liz Gosling, Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand
  • James Blair, Todd Energy, New Zealand
  • Jenny Francis, Hunter Water, Australia

To see the complete list of this year’s winners and learn more about the awards, please visit the 2022 Info-Tech CIO Awards page.

For more about Info-Tech Research Group, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Info-Tech Research Group 
Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact [email protected]

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected]

Info-Tech Research Group

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948026/Info_Tech_Research_Group_2022_CIO_Awards_Recognise_Winners_in_AP.jpg
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948025/Info_Tech_Research_Group_2022_CIO_Awards_Recognise_Winners_in_AP.jpg 

 

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.