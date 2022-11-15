2022 CIO Awards Recognise Winners in APAC Region as Info-Tech Research Group Celebrates Exceptional Global IT Leaders

The CIO Awards honour technology leaders who have demonstrated excellence in Info-Tech Research Group’s Business Vision diagnostic program.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ – Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Info-Tech CIO Awards. Five winners have been announced for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region this year. The awards recognise outstanding IT leaders who have delivered exceptional business value to their organisations and achieved high stakeholder satisfaction scores through Info-Tech’s CIO Business Vision program for 2022.

Since 2016, Info-Tech has celebrated exceptional IT leaders who have demonstrated success, as quantified by their direct business stakeholders. The CIO Business Vision program determines the annual list of winners by measuring an organisation’s satisfaction with IT’s core services for the year. The results provide CIOs with the insights required to jump-start a successful IT strategy.

With many contenders for the CIO Awards in 2022, the firm has expanded the program to recognise and celebrate leaders from Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the Philippines across various industries, including higher education, utilities, and financial services.

‘The most critical metric for any IT leader is stakeholder satisfaction, and Info-Tech’s CIO Award recipients have excelled in this key metric,’ says Geoff Nielson, senior vice president of global services and delivery for Info-Tech Research Group. ‘This year, it is our privilege to recognise and honour award winners from the APAC region for the first time. These IT leaders have delivered exceptional value to their respective organisations and the industry. We wish all of the 2022 participants and winners continued success.’

APAC Region 2022 CIO Awards winners are as follows:

Jim Man , UA Finance, Hong Kong

, UA Finance, Rocky Bacani , Meralco, Philippines

, Meralco, Liz Gosling , Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand

, University of Technology, James Blair , Todd Energy, New Zealand

, Todd Energy, Jenny Francis , Hunter Water , Australia

To see the complete list of this year’s winners and learn more about the awards, please visit the 2022 Info-Tech CIO Awards page.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

