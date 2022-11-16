AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CCTV+: Peng Liyuan attends activity for G20 leaders’ spouses

PRNewswire November 16, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended an activity organized by Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo on Tuesday for spouses of the leaders attending the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Peng, together with other leaders’ spouses, watched Balinese dance and took group photos.

Accompanied by Iriana, Peng watched exhibitions of local musical instruments, costumes, rattan-plaited articles, embroidery and eco food, and tried to make traditional Indonesian handicrafts with palm leaves.

She also stamped the mark of the G20 summit and flower patterns on a woven bag.

Peng appreciated Indonesia for its concept of integrating handicraft making with women’s empowerment, poverty eradication and ecological protection.

Peng said China and Indonesia can strengthen cooperation in relevant fields to contribute to ecological protection and regional poverty alleviation by developing industries.

 

SOURCE CCTV+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.