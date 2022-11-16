AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

LODE Stakes its Claim in the NFT Sector with a Revolutionary Silver and Gold Bullion Marketplace

PRNewswire November 17, 2022

HERISAU, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, LODE (Switzerland) AG (“LODE”) announces the upcoming launch of Bullpen.pro, the world’s first silver and gold bullion non-fungible token (“NFT”) marketplace. By leveraging blockchain technology, the best of NFTs, and its fully allocated precious metals bullion engine, LODE is developing a wholly unique and progressive way to custody, buy and hold physical silver and gold digitally on the blockchain. Bullpen.pro serves a specific need for high net-worth investors, family offices, institutional, and retail investors seeking a frictionless and efficient way to acquire allocated physical silver and gold digital certificates.

LODE Logo
Bullpen.pro – Powered by LODE

Bullpen.pro is designed to provide peer-to-peer trading access to fully allocated, securely vaulted and insured silver and gold bullion in the form of an NFT. These serialized investment-grade assets are stored in independent vaults and tokenized using LODE’s bullion engine to enable the creation of digital representations of large format, physical precious metals in the form of Electronic Silver and Gold Certificate (ESC/EGC) NFTs. These NFTs will be accessible on the decentralized Web3 Bullpen.pro Platform. Acquiring, holding, trading, and redeeming Bullpen.pro NFTs will be efficient and seamless.

By creating the world’s first collateralized NFT ecosystem, LODE is addressing multiple inefficiencies in the custody of physical silver and gold. “In the near future all real property will be tokenized. LODE is at the frontier of this massive migration to the digitalization of everything. Bullpen.pro plays a pivotal role in this migration by being the first of its kind and providing a new way for the bullion market to engage with precious metals,” said Chairman and Co-founder of LODE Project, Ian Richard Toews.

Bullpen.pro will enable silver and gold producers, institutional bullion traders, and financial institutions to enter the NFT space offering direct ownership over large format silver and gold directly to investors. Bullpen.pro will further accelerate the sector’s growth by reducing friction/cost and transforming the industry with modern technology to improve efficiencies and access in the market.

About LODE

LODE is an asset-backed ecosystem that is restoring precious metals to the global monetary system. LODE’s initiatives enable people, organizations, and institutions worldwide to access alternative monetary solutions that are transparent, sustainable, inflation resistant and relevant.

Learn more about Bullpen.pro at: https://go.lode.one/bullpen/ 
Learn more about LODE at: https://lode.one 

Media contact: Nicholas Prouten[email protected]

SOURCE LODE (Switzerland) AG

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.