Hyundai Motor Opens FIFA Museum with FIFA World Cup™ Exhibition and Reveals Record-setting Sculpture ‘The Greatest Goal’

PRNewswire November 16, 2022
  • FIFA Museum presented by Hyundai is part of the company’s FIFA World Cup 2022 ™ ‘Goal of the Century’ campaign
  • ‘Goal of the Century’ aims to encourage football fans around the world to move towards achieving the greatest goal of ‘A united world for sustainability’
  • The company also officially reveals the record-setting recycled steel sculpture ‘The Greatest Goal’ by contemporary artist and Team Century member Lorenzo Quinn

DOHA, Qatar and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company today opened the FIFA Museum presented by Hyundai at FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha, Qatar as part of its FIFA World Cup 2022™ ‘Goal of the Century’ campaign.

 

 

 

 

Hyundai built the FIFA Museum using the rammed earth construction technique, which allows the exterior of the building to return to nature without generating waste upon decomposition.

To celebrate the occasion, Unsoo Kim, Executive Vice President of Hyundai Motor India, Middle East & Africa Strategic Region, and Jisung Park, a member of Team Century and former Korean national football team captain, joined the museum’s opening together with FIFA Museum Managing Director Marco Fazzone as well as the three official FIFA Museum Ambassadors.

Hyundai also officially revealed ‘The Greatest Goal’ by the Italian contemporary artist, Lorenzo Quinn. Hyundai joined hands with him to create this monumental work of art inspired by football fans’ shared dream of a united world for sustainability.

Quinn made ‘The Greatest Goal’ sustainably with recycled steel mesh, featuring more than 70,000 weld points. To showcase this vision, members of Team Century as well as Unsoo Kim and Jürgen Griesbeck together completed the artwork by each adding a layer of foliage to the globe. 

“We may not yet be where we need to be, but in pledging to change we are taking a step closer to scoring the world’s greatest goal of making a difference together,” Quinn said. “The most important thing in achieving a united world for sustainability is harmony with our environment and everything that surrounds us. Humankind needs to work hand-in-hand to achieve one goal of sustainability, and this narrative is in line with the meaning of this sculpture.”

Further, a campaign video to mark the finale of the ‘Goal of the Century’ will be run as an advertisement in between the live matches of FIFA World Cup 2022™.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

