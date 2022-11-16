AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Accenture Names Andrew J.P. Levy Chief Corporate and Government Affairs Officer

PRNewswire November 16, 2022

Newly created role will lead geopolitical strategic analysis and the company’s global government relations function 

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has appointed Andrew J.P. Levy to the newly created position of chief corporate and government affairs officer. In this newly created role, Levy will lead the company’s geopolitical strategic analysis and its global government relations function, as well as a global network of external strategists and advisors in this area.

Andrew J.P. Levy, Chief Corporate and Government Affairs Officer, Accenture

Levy has been with Accenture for more than 10 years, most recently serving as the company’s general counsel for Growth Markets, based in Hong Kong and Singapore. Prior to joining Accenture, Levy held other regional and global legal roles for Accenture. Previously, he was an attorney with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York and Washington, D.C., and served as deputy general counsel for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 

“Assessing geopolitical trends and working effectively with governments and thought leaders around the world has never been more important,” said Joel Unruch, general counsel and corporate secretary at Accenture. “Andrew’s international experience and political and legal background make him perfectly suited for this new and extremely important role.”

Levy, who is based in Chicago, will report directly to Unruch and work closely with members of Accenture’s Global Management Committee and other senior leadership, as well as the company’s Board of Directors.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 721,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

SOURCE Accenture

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.