  • new product

World Premiere of Exclusive Tsai Ming-liang Documentary on TaiwanPlus

PRNewswire November 18, 2022

TAIPEI, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Amid preparations for this weekend’s Golden Horse Awards, the largest Chinese-language film awards ceremony in the world, TaiwanPlus has released an exclusive documentary on internationally acclaimed director Tsai Ming-liang. The documentary, “The Pursuit of a Cinematic Dream,” offers a unique look into the progression of Tsai’s directorial philosophy. It is one of the only instances that the New Wave director has appeared in a documentary about his work.

The Malaysian-born and Taiwan-based director is regarded as one of the most prominent filmmakers in Taiwan’s New Wave cinema, a movement in Taiwan’s film industry following the lifting of martial law in the 1980s. Filmed in Tsai’s home in Taipei, the TaiwanPlus original documentary is an intimate reflection of Tsai’s personal relationship to film, exploring the way that his experiences translate to the screen. “I feel like my filming approach is changing,” he says as he contemplates the evolution of his style relative to his age. “I’ve started to think of it more like painting… I’ve also been viewing the world this way.”

TaiwanPlus Acting CEO Michael Yu believes that Tsai Ming-liang’s films offer an authentic glimpse into Taiwan’s culture. “I am honored to have Tsai Ming-liang’s documentary premiere on TaiwanPlus,” he says. “His honest perspective and keen artistic eye are a cornerstone of Taiwanese film.” Tsai’s minimalist art-house films, heavily influenced by directors from European New Wave cinema, have been widely praised by film critics both in Taiwan and abroad.

A collection of Tsai’s other works will also be released on TaiwanPlus next month, including Rebels of the Neon God, Tsai’s debut work, Vive L’Amour, winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, and The River, awarded the Special Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival. The documentary and additional curated films are available for free on www.taiwanplus.com.

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier international media platform providing English-language news and entertainment from Taiwan. Based in a thriving democracy at the heart of the most dynamic region on earth, our team is committed to sharing diverse stories from Taiwan that resonate around the world. We produce in-depth reporting and analysis on global issues, showcase the island nation’s unique culture and lifestyle through programming, and curate other world-class content from Taiwan. The platform’s award-winning entertainment and news is available for free on the TaiwanPlus website, 24-hour TV channel, and social media.

CONTACT: Ching Tse, [email protected]

SOURCE TaiwanPlus

