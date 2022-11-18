AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

New study reveals the extent of antibiotic misuse for a common sore throat, fuelling the 3rd leading cause of death worldwide

PRNewswire November 18, 2022

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A new global study launched during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW, 18-24 November) shows a high dependence on antibiotics for treating respiratory conditions like sore throat, which is helping to fuel antibiotic resistance – the third leading cause of death worldwide, associated with 4.95 million deaths a year.

The STAR study findings suggest that a public misunderstanding of how to treat sore throats is contributing to antibiotic overuse.

The Sore Throat & Antibiotic Resistance (STAR) study, commissioned by the Global Respiratory Infection Partnership (GRIP) and Reckitt, the makers of Strepsils, found that over half of adults surveyed had taken antibiotics for a respiratory condition like a sore throat in the past six months despite antibiotics being ineffective for 9 out of 10 sore throats. Upper respiratory tract infections represent the leading cause for global antibiotic misuse in adults.

The STAR study findings suggest that a misunderstanding of how to treat sore throats is contributing to antibiotic overuse. 61% of adults under 35 believe antibiotics are effective for a sore throat, and almost half (45%) this age group don’t know how to treat respiratory conditions without antibiotics. This high level of confusion may explain why 38% of under 35s feel anxious about being treated for respiratory conditions like a sore throat without antibiotics.

However, this anxiety is mostly misplaced. Almost all sore throats don’t require antibiotics as they are caused by viruses, not bacterial infections. Sufferers usually benefit more from anti-inflammatory throat lozenges and painkillers for their symptoms.

During WAAW, GRIP – an expert-led initiative to educate medical professional stakeholders on antibiotic misuse in respiratory illnesses – is urging the public to lead the way against misuse by asking a healthcare expert if antibiotics are appropriate and to consider alternative treatments and symptomatic relief.

Commenting on the study, GRIP Chair Professor Sabiha Essack says: 

“The results of this study are of concern as the under 35s – our leaders and workforce of the future – incorrectly believe that antibiotics work for all sore throats and colds and may be unaware of the consequences of inappropriate antibiotic use on a personal and public health level. GRIP is calling for awareness and education on appropriate antibiotic use and urging young people to ask questions to help fight antibiotic resistance.”

For more information or interviews with GRIP experts Sabiha Essack & Martin Duerden: [email protected], +44 20 8154 6389

Infographic – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949298/GRIP_Infographic.jpg

SOURCE Global Respiratory Infection Partnership (GRIP)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.