X44 Vida Carbon Racing announces partnership with revolutionary clean tech developer Alder Fuels

WASHINGTON and PUNTA DEL ESTE, Uruguay, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Seven-Time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton’s Extreme E team, X44 Vida Carbon Racing, announced a new partnership with clean tech developer and low-carbon fuels leader, Alder Fuels. The two clean energy pioneers have teamed up to promote the next frontier of sustainable fuels to the world at this year’s season two finale in Uruguay, the Energy X Prix.

X44 Vida Carbon Racing was first attracted to Extreme E by the series’ commitment to showcasing the possibilities of electric vehicles while exploring innovative ways to reduce the carbon footprint of running a global sport. With an estimated 30 percent of the planet’s CO2 emissions coming from transport, the challenge of how sustainable sports can move around the globe is a significant one. This partnership with Alder Fuels, a company that is working to address the global challenge head on, is an exciting development in the journey of X44 Vida Carbon Racing that aligns the values of team and partner in a truly authentic way.

“It’s a thrill to partner with Lewis Hamilton’s team, X44 Vida Carbon Racing. Their performances and technology on the track are impressive enough, but it’s the legacy that they’re building around climate change that deserves the world’s attention. It’s a legacy that will endure long after we’ve democratized energy supplies and ended fossil fuel dominance – a critical mission for us at Alder Fuels,” said Alder Fuels President & CEO Bryan Sherbacow. “As we work toward that sustainable future, I can’t imagine a more inspiring partner than Lewis’ X44 Vida Carbon team.”

Alder Fuels is building the world’s first globally-scalable platform for producing sustainably sourced, low-carbon fuel that will play a critical role in the transition to net zero. Using sustainable biomass, such as regenerative grasses, forest residues and agricultural waste products, Alder creates low-carbon Alder Greencrude (AGC) that can be converted into a drop-in sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon products through existing bio and petroleum refinery infrastructure.

Backed by Honeywell UOP , United Ventures , Directional Aviation , Avfuel , Boeing , Rolls-Royce , U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, the U.S. Department of Energy , and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory , Alder’s patented process can achieve greenhouse gas reductions from 80% to carbon negative depending on the biomass source used, demonstrating its transformational promise. Through their new partnership, Alder Fuels and X44 Vida Carbon share the ambition to amplify the possibilities of AGC, and ignite the discussion around an alternative, more sustainable future for transport.

Sébastien Loeb, Driver at X44 Vida Carbon Racing said, “One of the biggest challenges of making motorsport more sustainable is how we are able to travel around the world in a way that does not have a big impact on the planet. We have spent a lot of time in X44 Vida Carbon talking about this challenge, and how to make our sport more sustainable so that we are able to enjoy it for years to come. To have a partner like Alder Fuels that is tackling this issue head on is very impressive and valuable for our team. I am looking forward to seeing where this partnership takes us.”

X44 Vida Carbon Racing is currently heading into the season two finale of Extreme E after a successful inaugural season. Named with reference to Lewis’ own racing number, and now with the inclusion of the title partnership, X44 Vida Carbon Racing is highlighting the most serious issues facing our planet and the solutions we can all be part of whilst pushing to create opportunities for the next generation. Currently in second position in the Championship after winning the Copper X Prix in September, X44 Vida Carbon Racing also holds the series’ inaugural 2021 Sustainability Award, which rewards teams who drive the most fans to commit to steps that contribute towards a greener future.

In recognition of the new partnership, Alder Fuels’ logo will be displayed on the team’s car at the season two finale – the Energy X Prix – taking place in Uruguay on 26th and 27th November.

About Alder Fuels

Alder Fuels is on a mission to replace fossil-based products with sustainable alternatives and rebalance our relationship with the natural world. Alder Fuels converts natural biomass into low-carbon to carbon-negative Alder Greencrude (AGC), which can then be converted into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), other low-carbon fuels, and chemicals using existing global refinery equipment and infrastructure. Bryan Sherbacow, Alder Fuels President & CEO, has a proven record for the development and commercial deployment of novel technology, including the world’s first refinery designed to produce renewable jet and military-grade fuels. Alder Fuels is backed by Honeywell UOP, United Ventures, Directional Aviation, Avfuel, Boeing, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, the Department of Energy (DOE), and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). For more information, visit http://www.alderfuels.com/

About X44 Vida Carbon Racing

X44 Vida Carbon Racing, formed by Sir Lewis Hamilton, is currently racing in season two of Extreme E after a successful inaugural season. Named with reference to Lewis’ own racing number, X44 Vida Carbon Racing is highlighting the most serious issues facing our planet and the solutions we can all be part of, whilst pushing to create opportunities for the next generation. Ending the first season with a first-place finish in the Jurassic X Prix and in second position in the Championship, the team also won the series’ inaugural 2021 Sustainability Award, which rewards teams who drive the most fans to commit to steps that contribute towards a greener future.

