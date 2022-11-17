AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coastal Walk Against Domestic & Family Violence returns Sunday 27 November

PRNewswire November 18, 2022

Taking steps towards a safer community

PORT MACQUARIE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Port Macquarie-Hastings community is encouraged to wear white and take steps towards a safer community by joining the Coastal Walk Against Domestic and Family Violence on Sunday 27 November. CEO of Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services Kelly Lamb said the event was back to its original popular format, following two COVID-impacted years.

Coastal Walk 2018. I say no. Credit Little Glimpses Photography

“We have seen an exponential increase in the incidence and severity of domestic and family violence in our local community since our last full-scale event back in 2019, with Liberty supporting more than 2400 women and children over the past two financial years,” Mrs Lamb said.

“We are looking forward to seeing the community come out in huge numbers to walk in solidarity with victimsurvivors to show that we are committed to a future where violence-supporting attitudes, beliefs and behaviours are not tolerated.”

Coastal Walk 2018 Lighthouse. Credit Little Glimpses Photography

Registration is free at www.libertycoastalwalk.com.au with the option to register as an individual or a group. There are three starting points to choose from – Lighthouse Beach at 8am, Flynns Beach at 9am and Town Beach at 9.30am. Free buses will run from the finishing point at Westport Park to Lighthouse Beach and Flynns Beach before the walk so people can leave their cars.

“At the end of walk event at 10am at Westport Park, walkers can refuel at the bbq and coffee cart and enjoy cultural performances and guest speakers. Our signpost campaign is back, busting myths about gender equality and educating the community about the forms of abuse – including coercive control, verbal, psychological and financial abuse.

Coastal Walk 2018. Breakwall. Credit Little Glimpses Photography

“This year, we’re asking participants to consider making a donation or setting up a fundraising page when they register to directly support local women and children. “The Liberty team works with local families to provide specialist domestic and family violence support, crisis accommodation, transitional housing, support groups for women and children, after-hours responses, a mobile outreach service and prevention programs.

We’re also supporting local workplaces to prepare for the upcoming changes to domestic violence leave to ensure it is implemented safely for staff,” Mrs Lamb said.

The Coastal Walk Against Domestic and Family Violence is made possible with the support of Event Partner – Port Macquarie-Hastings Council; Gold Sponsor – Men and Women at Work; Silver Sponsors – Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Charles Sturt University, Lantern Legal, Elders Real Estate and Focus Magazine.

Visit www.libertycoastalwalk.com.au for event information and to register.

If you need support, call Liberty on 6583 2155 or 1800RESPECT.

 Media Launch: Photos, footage and interviews with our CEO, sponsors and supporters 10am Tuesday 22 November at Town Green, Port Macquarie

SOURCE Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Service

