AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CGTN: Peng Liyuan urges China, Indonesia to step up public welfare exchanges

PRNewswire November 18, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has called on China and Indonesia to strengthen exchanges in public welfare and jointly improve people’s livelihood and well-being.

She made the remarks during her meeting with Indonesian first lady Iriana Joko Widodo on Wednesday afternoon.

Peng spoke highly of Iriana’s enthusiasm for public welfare and briefed her about China’s active policies and achievements in the treatment and prevention of tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS.

Peng has been serving as the World Health Organization (WHO)’s goodwill ambassador for TB and HIV/AIDS since June 2011. She has long been advocating global efforts in fighting against the diseases. Addressing a video conference for the World TB Day 2022 organized by the WHO on March 24, she recounted her experiences of visiting a number of medical facilities, schools and communities since joining the anti-TB endeavor over a decade ago.

At the opening ceremony of a special high-level event on the sidelines of the United Nations High-Level Meeting on AIDS in June 2021, she called on people from all walks of life in all countries to join hands and take action to strengthen the prevention and treatment of AIDS and TB, in order to benefit all mankind and build a global community of health for all.

During Wednesday’s event, students at the Tourism Confucius Institute of Indonesia’s Udayana University in Bali, dressed in folk costumes, sang the Indonesian song “Bengawan Solo” in Chinese.

Peng praised the students for their singing and also thanked the accompanying musicians. Some of the students shouted affectionately “Hello, Peng Mama!” and she responded happily.

She asked the students about their study and life, encouraged them to continue working hard to learn Chinese, and welcomed more Indonesian youths to visit China, learn about the Chinese culture and become envoys of ChinaIndonesia cooperation. 

Accompanied by Iriana, Peng also watched a performance of Indonesian traditional culture and art as well as a craft products exhibition.

Local girls, dressed in festive costumes, performed Bali’s traditional “Pendet Dance” to welcome her. Peng chatted with them cordially and hailed the handmade silk fabrics with Bali characteristics as exquisite.

Peng and Iriana also had tea, chatted about family life and enjoyed music.

 

SOURCE CGTN

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.