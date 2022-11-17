AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Hard Rock Cafe and Lionel Messi Team Up to Bring The Messi Burger Champion’s Edition to Fans Worldwide

PRNewswire November 18, 2022

Enjoy the Messi Burger Champion’s Edition and shop the New Messi Collection at Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock Cafe is expanding upon its partnership with world-renowned soccer legend Lionel Messi with its latest release of its fan-favorite Messi Burger – Champion’s Edition. Exclusively available at Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide, the Messi Burger Champion’s Edition is fit for the G.O.A.T and now features three complimentary dipping sauces: aioli, Latin chili and Messi’s favorite, chimichurri; perfect for pairing with the burger and dipping hot fries for an overall winning taste experience.

“It is an honor to continue our partnership with world-renowned soccer star, Lionel Messi, and take the LIVE GREATNESS campaign to the next level with the Messi Burger Champion’s Edition,” said Anibal Fernandez, SVP of Cafe Division, Hard Rock International. “We couldn’t be more excited to help Hard Rock and Messi fans get in on the action and they are going to love the new sauces, each of which, complements the Messi Burger in its own unique way.”

The Messi Burger launched in March 2022 to worldwide fandom. The fan favorite burger features a juicy double stack of fresh ground beef patties, met with a winning combination of toppings: provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onion and Hard Rock’s signature, spicy, smoky sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun with shredded romaine lettuce and vine-ripened tomato.

As part of Hard Rock International’s “LIVE GREATNESS” campaign in partnership with Lionel Messi, the brand is releasing a brand-new retail collection, including hoodies now available for purchase in the Rock Shop at Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide. Fans can also immerse themselves in the action and unlock unique 3D augmented reality experiences with select hoodies in the collection when they scan a QR code. These QR code AR experiences can be shared with friends and family and will also be available to share on Instagram.

All merchandise from the collaboration between Hard Rock and Lionel Messi is available in stores and online.

 

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.