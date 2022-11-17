AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Capitalise.ai and AvaTrade announce a strategic partnership, providing AvaTrade’s CFD & FX clients with the next generation of automated trading

PRNewswire November 18, 2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Capitalise.ai, a leading global provider of a groundbreaking trading automation and analysis platform, and AvaTrade, the renowned and established CFDs & Forex broker, today announced a strategic partnership to offer AvaTrade’s clients free and easy-to-use automated trading.

AvaTrade’s traders will get free access to Capitalise.ai’s full suite of automated trading capabilities including a no-code freestyle text interface, automated trading execution, analysis tools such as backtesting and simulations, a library of strategy examples, Smart Notifications, and a mobile app.

AvaTrade’s clients will be able to automate an endless variety of trading strategies, using advanced customization features, such as Dollar Cost Averaging strategies, timing-based conditions, news events and tech indicators. Moreover, with Capitalise.ai’s TradingView Alerts feature, traders can now automate their trading based on over 100 indicators available in the TradingView charts.

Commenting on the announcement, 

“For over 16 years, AvaTrade has prided itself on being at the forefront of trading technology. Our partnership with Capitalise.ai is just further proof of our ongoing commitment to our traders, as we continue to provide them with innovative ways to trade, apply strategies and make every trade easier to accomplish, ensuring that everyone can become a trader” said Daire Ferguson, AvaTrade CEO.

Amir Shiovich, Capitalise.ai CEO & Co-Founder: “In 2022, Capitalise.ai continues to show impressive growth as our increases in trading activity and new traders dramatically outperform our quarterly expectations. Our new partnership with AvaTrade is a vote of confidence from an established and trusted broker for our easy-to-use online trading automation capabilities. Our team is excited to have AvaTrade on board, and we look forward to adding value to their traders’ day-to-day trading experience.”

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade is a leading global forex and CFD broker that supports investors of all kinds through a range of platforms, including MT4/5, AvaTradeGO mobile app, WebTrader, AvaOptions, DupliTrade and others. Traders benefit from tight spreads, a personal account manager, multilingual support, 1000+ instruments, and market-leading risk management tools such as AvaProtect, alongside real-time market access and immediate execution. Accounts are totally segregated and transactions fully encrypted. AvaTrade is regulated in the EU, Japan, Australia, Abu Dhabi and BVI, while holding a strong presence in Canada through a partnership with Friedberg Direct, a member of Canada’s Investment Industry Regulatory Organization.

About Capitalise.ai

Capitalise.ai is a world-leading trading automation platform that amplifies top-tier brokerage firms’ performance by offering a game-changing trading experience for traders worldwide. In the last year, Capitalise.ai more than tripled its partnerships, number of active traders, usage scale, and trading activity.

With Capitalise.ai, partnered brokers such as AvaTrade, offer their traders analytical instruments and a seamless automated trading experience previously reserved only for highly technical traders with the know-how to code their own trading scripts. For the first time, traders with no previous technical know-how can automate their trading, using simple freestyle text

Capitalise.ai’s evolving automated platform is extensive and rich in capabilities and features and is being utilized by leading brokers worldwide. Among its partners are leading brokerage firms such as Interactive Brokers, FXCM, Binance, Eightcap, ACY Securities, and more.

SOURCE Capitalise.ai; AvaTrade

