The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Honors 34 Business Leaders and Enterprises Spearheading Taiwan’s Economic Resurgence

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 34 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were recognized for their commendable dedication toward spearheading Taiwan’s economic recovery and development at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Taiwan Chapter. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards is part of the organization’s four-pronged agenda of democratizing entrepreneurship, institutionalizing sustainability, empowering innovation, and accelerating growth.
The prestigious Awards convened a grand ceremony with over 500 guests to commemorate the outstanding entrepreneurship which Taiwan has to offer. Selected from over 200 nominees, the award recipients underwent a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.
Organized annually in 16 markets since 2007, the Awards’ past recipients include Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong’s Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’s Dennis Anthony Uy.
Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia stated, “As advocates of entrepreneurship, we believe that entrepreneurship does not only provide a compelling alternative to individuals to secure their livelihood, but also serve as an important catalyst to promote economic resilience. We want to leverage this program to recognize and honor the dedicated work done by these entrepreneurs who helped to spur economic development in Taiwan.”
“With a growth forecast of 3.3% by the International Monetary Fund for 2023, Taiwan is on a steady path to recovery. The country‘s formidable ICT and semiconductor manufacturing industry places Taiwan in a prime position to leverage its prowess in these fields to spearhead an economic resurgence. Let us all not forget that apart from semiconductor, Taiwan also has its competitive advantages in other industries such as biotechnology, financial technology, and among others. This shows that Taiwan is an innovation powerhouse that displays tremendous potential to become among the most advanced and resilient economies in the world.”
Among the notable awardees are Stephen Chen, Chairman of E-Lead Electronic Co., Ltd., and Henry Wang, Chairman of La Kaffa International (Chatime), under the Master Entrepreneur category; Bossmen Inc. and Bravo Ideas Digital Co., Ltd under the Fast Enterprise Category; Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and Medfirst Healthcare Services Inc. under the Inspirational Brand category; and Bayer Taiwan Company Ltd. and SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited under the Corporate Excellence category.
The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Taiwan Chapter is supported by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), with KPMG Taiwan as the Official Assurance Partner; PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; Commercial Times and SME Magazine as the media partners.
FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 TAIWAN CHAPTER
|
MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY
|
NAME
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
Louis Lu
CEO
|
Bravo Ideas Digital Co., Ltd
|
Telecommunications & ICT
|
Ming Huang
President/GM
|
CTW Logistics Corporation
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Polin Chen
CEO
|
Dong Fang Offshore Co., Ltd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
Stephen Chen
Chairman
|
E-Lead Electronic Co., Ltd.
|
Automotive
|
Fay Yu
Chairman
|
Eidorado Corp.
|
Manufacturing
|
Lin Tsong-Chin
Chairman
|
General Biologicals Corporation
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Chang Tzu Hsiung
Chairman
|
Hu Lane Associate Inc.
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
Lin Chiu-Shi
Chairman
|
IBASE Technology Inc.
|
Manufacturing
|
Henry Wang
Chairman
|
La Kaffa International
|
Food & Beverage
|
Cellina Yeh
Country Manager
|
Pfizer Taiwan
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Chen Shuo Tsan
Chairman
|
Taiwan Alpha Electronic Co., Ltd.
|
Manufacturing
|
Yao-Hsing Huang
Chairman and President
|
Taiwan Fertilizer Co., Ltd.
|
Agriculture
|
Sheena Wen-Yen Liu
General Manager
|
TVBS Media Inc.
|
Media & Entertainment
|
Chen Bin-Fong
General Manager
|
YEA WEN Plastic Co.,Ltd.
|
Chemical and Plastics
|
FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
A1 Technology Co., Ltd
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
BlueX Trade
|
Financial Services
|
Bossmen Inc.
|
Manufacturing
|
Bravo Ideas Digital Co., Ltd
|
Telecommunications & ICT
|
E-Lead Electronic Co., Ltd.
|
Automotive
|
Eidorado Corp.
|
Manufacturing
|
J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd
|
Energy
|
YEA WEN Plastic Co.,Ltd.
|
Chemical and Plastics
|
INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
Argox Information Co., Ltd.
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
Berocca of Bayer Taiwan Company Ltd.
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Bossmen Inc.
|
Manufacturing
|
Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
Financial Services
|
Chatime / La Kaffa International
|
Food & Beverage
|
Golden Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd.
|
Financial Services
|
Hu Lane Associate Inc.
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
Kingston Technology
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
Medfirst Healthcare Services Inc.
|
Personal Services
|
SHOPLINE
|
Professional & Business Services
|
Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
Bayer Taiwan Company Ltd.
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation (CHP)
|
Manufacturing
|
Crown Machinery Company Limited
|
Manufacturing
|
CTW Logistics Corporation
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Excellence Opto. Inc.
|
Automotive
|
General Biologicals Corporation
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Greenfiltec Ltd.
|
Semiconductor
|
Hu Lane Associate Inc.
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
IBASE Technology Inc.
|
Manufacturing
|
Kingston Technology
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Mikobeaute International Co., Ltd.
|
Retail
|
Pfizer Taiwan
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
SHOPLINE
|
Professional & Business Services
|
SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited
|
Financial Services
|
Taiwan Environment Scientific Co., Ltd
|
Engineering
About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.
About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards
Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.
