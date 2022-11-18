AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Honors 34 Business Leaders and Enterprises Spearheading Taiwan’s Economic Resurgence

PRNewswire November 18, 2022

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 34 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were recognized for their commendable dedication toward spearheading Taiwan’s economic recovery and development at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Taiwan Chapter. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards is part of the organization’s four-pronged agenda of democratizing entrepreneurship, institutionalizing sustainability, empowering innovation, and accelerating growth.

The prestigious Awards convened a grand ceremony with over 500 guests to commemorate the outstanding entrepreneurship which Taiwan has to offer. Selected from over 200 nominees, the award recipients underwent a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence. 

Organized annually in 16 markets since 2007, the Awards’ past recipients include Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong’s Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’s Dennis Anthony Uy

Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia stated, “As advocates of entrepreneurship, we believe that entrepreneurship does not only provide a compelling alternative to individuals to secure their livelihood, but also serve as an important catalyst to promote economic resilience. We want to leverage this program to recognize and honor the dedicated work done by these entrepreneurs who helped to spur economic development in Taiwan.”

“With a growth forecast of 3.3% by the International Monetary Fund for 2023, Taiwan is on a steady path to recovery. The country‘s formidable ICT and semiconductor manufacturing industry places Taiwan in a prime position to leverage its prowess in these fields to spearhead an economic resurgence. Let us all not forget that apart from semiconductor, Taiwan also has its competitive advantages in other industries such as biotechnology, financial technology, and among others. This shows that Taiwan is an innovation powerhouse that displays tremendous potential to become among the most advanced and resilient economies in the world.”

Among the notable awardees are Stephen Chen, Chairman of E-Lead Electronic Co., Ltd., and Henry Wang, Chairman of La Kaffa International (Chatime), under the Master Entrepreneur category; Bossmen Inc. and Bravo Ideas Digital Co., Ltd under the Fast Enterprise Category; Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and Medfirst Healthcare Services Inc. under the Inspirational Brand category; and Bayer Taiwan Company Ltd. and SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited under the Corporate Excellence category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Taiwan Chapter is supported by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), with KPMG Taiwan as the Official Assurance Partner; PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; Commercial Times and SME Magazine as the media partners.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 TAIWAN CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

NAME

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Louis Lu

CEO

Bravo Ideas Digital Co., Ltd

Telecommunications & ICT

Ming Huang

President/GM

CTW Logistics Corporation

Transportation & Logistics

Polin Chen

CEO

Dong Fang Offshore Co., Ltd

Professional & Business Services

Stephen Chen

Chairman

E-Lead Electronic Co., Ltd.

Automotive

Fay Yu

Chairman

Eidorado Corp.

Manufacturing

Lin Tsong-Chin

Chairman

General Biologicals Corporation

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Chang Tzu Hsiung

Chairman

Hu Lane Associate Inc.

Electrical & Electronics

Lin Chiu-Shi

Chairman

IBASE Technology Inc.

Manufacturing

Henry Wang

Chairman

La Kaffa International

Food & Beverage

Cellina Yeh

Country Manager

Pfizer Taiwan

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Chen Shuo Tsan

Chairman

Taiwan Alpha Electronic Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing

Yao-Hsing Huang

Chairman and President

Taiwan Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

Agriculture

Sheena Wen-Yen Liu

General Manager

TVBS Media Inc.

Media & Entertainment

Chen Bin-Fong

General Manager

YEA WEN Plastic Co.,Ltd.

Chemical and Plastics

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

A1 Technology Co., Ltd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

BlueX Trade

Financial Services

Bossmen Inc.

Manufacturing

Bravo Ideas Digital Co., Ltd

Telecommunications & ICT

E-Lead Electronic Co., Ltd.

Automotive

Eidorado Corp.

Manufacturing

J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Energy

YEA WEN Plastic Co.,Ltd.

Chemical and Plastics

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Argox Information Co., Ltd.

Electrical & Electronics

Berocca of Bayer Taiwan Company Ltd.

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Bossmen Inc.

Manufacturing

Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Financial Services

Chatime / La Kaffa International

Food & Beverage

Golden Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd.

Financial Services

Hu Lane Associate Inc.

Electrical & Electronics

Kingston Technology

Electrical & Electronics

Medfirst Healthcare Services Inc.

Personal Services

SHOPLINE

Professional & Business Services

Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.

Electrical & Electronics

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Bayer Taiwan Company Ltd.

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation (CHP)

Manufacturing

Crown Machinery Company Limited

Manufacturing

CTW Logistics Corporation

Transportation & Logistics

Excellence Opto. Inc.

Automotive

General Biologicals Corporation

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Greenfiltec Ltd.

Semiconductor

Hu Lane Associate Inc.

Electrical & Electronics

IBASE Technology Inc.

Manufacturing

Kingston Technology

Electrical & Electronics

Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Mikobeaute International Co., Ltd.

Retail

Pfizer Taiwan

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

SHOPLINE

Professional & Business Services

SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited

Financial Services

Taiwan Environment Scientific Co., Ltd

Engineering

 

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

