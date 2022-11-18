The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Honors 34 Business Leaders and Enterprises Spearheading Taiwan’s Economic Resurgence

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 34 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were recognized for their commendable dedication toward spearheading Taiwan’s economic recovery and development at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Taiwan Chapter. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards is part of the organization’s four-pronged agenda of democratizing entrepreneurship, institutionalizing sustainability, empowering innovation, and accelerating growth.

The prestigious Awards convened a grand ceremony with over 500 guests to commemorate the outstanding entrepreneurship which Taiwan has to offer. Selected from over 200 nominees, the award recipients underwent a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Organized annually in 16 markets since 2007, the Awards’ past recipients include Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong’s Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’s Dennis Anthony Uy.

Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia stated, “As advocates of entrepreneurship, we believe that entrepreneurship does not only provide a compelling alternative to individuals to secure their livelihood, but also serve as an important catalyst to promote economic resilience. We want to leverage this program to recognize and honor the dedicated work done by these entrepreneurs who helped to spur economic development in Taiwan.”

“With a growth forecast of 3.3% by the International Monetary Fund for 2023, Taiwan is on a steady path to recovery. The country‘s formidable ICT and semiconductor manufacturing industry places Taiwan in a prime position to leverage its prowess in these fields to spearhead an economic resurgence. Let us all not forget that apart from semiconductor, Taiwan also has its competitive advantages in other industries such as biotechnology, financial technology, and among others. This shows that Taiwan is an innovation powerhouse that displays tremendous potential to become among the most advanced and resilient economies in the world.”

Among the notable awardees are Stephen Chen, Chairman of E-Lead Electronic Co., Ltd., and Henry Wang, Chairman of La Kaffa International (Chatime), under the Master Entrepreneur category; Bossmen Inc. and Bravo Ideas Digital Co., Ltd under the Fast Enterprise Category; Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and Medfirst Healthcare Services Inc. under the Inspirational Brand category; and Bayer Taiwan Company Ltd. and SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited under the Corporate Excellence category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Taiwan Chapter is supported by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), with KPMG Taiwan as the Official Assurance Partner; PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; Commercial Times and SME Magazine as the media partners.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 TAIWAN CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY Louis Lu CEO Bravo Ideas Digital Co., Ltd Telecommunications & ICT Ming Huang President/GM CTW Logistics Corporation Transportation & Logistics Polin Chen CEO Dong Fang Offshore Co., Ltd Professional & Business Services Stephen Chen Chairman E-Lead Electronic Co., Ltd. Automotive Fay Yu Chairman Eidorado Corp. Manufacturing Lin Tsong-Chin Chairman General Biologicals Corporation Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Chang Tzu Hsiung Chairman Hu Lane Associate Inc. Electrical & Electronics Lin Chiu-Shi Chairman IBASE Technology Inc. Manufacturing Henry Wang Chairman La Kaffa International Food & Beverage Cellina Yeh Country Manager Pfizer Taiwan Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Chen Shuo Tsan Chairman Taiwan Alpha Electronic Co., Ltd. Manufacturing Yao-Hsing Huang Chairman and President Taiwan Fertilizer Co., Ltd. Agriculture Sheena Wen-Yen Liu General Manager TVBS Media Inc. Media & Entertainment Chen Bin-Fong General Manager YEA WEN Plastic Co.,Ltd. Chemical and Plastics

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY A1 Technology Co., Ltd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology BlueX Trade Financial Services Bossmen Inc. Manufacturing Bravo Ideas Digital Co., Ltd Telecommunications & ICT E-Lead Electronic Co., Ltd. Automotive Eidorado Corp. Manufacturing J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd Energy YEA WEN Plastic Co.,Ltd. Chemical and Plastics

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Argox Information Co., Ltd. Electrical & Electronics Berocca of Bayer Taiwan Company Ltd. Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Bossmen Inc. Manufacturing Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Financial Services Chatime / La Kaffa International Food & Beverage Golden Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd. Financial Services Hu Lane Associate Inc. Electrical & Electronics Kingston Technology Electrical & Electronics Medfirst Healthcare Services Inc. Personal Services SHOPLINE Professional & Business Services Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd. Electrical & Electronics

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Bayer Taiwan Company Ltd. Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation (CHP) Manufacturing Crown Machinery Company Limited Manufacturing CTW Logistics Corporation Transportation & Logistics Excellence Opto. Inc. Automotive General Biologicals Corporation Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Greenfiltec Ltd. Semiconductor Hu Lane Associate Inc. Electrical & Electronics IBASE Technology Inc. Manufacturing Kingston Technology Electrical & Electronics Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Mikobeaute International Co., Ltd. Retail Pfizer Taiwan Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology SHOPLINE Professional & Business Services SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited Financial Services Taiwan Environment Scientific Co., Ltd Engineering

