Shanghai Electric Offers Industry Insights at the 7th Global Offshore Wind Summit

PRNewswire November 18, 2022

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 7th Global Offshore Wind Summit was held in Hainan province, China, from November 10 to 12, with Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd. serving as the organizer. The company’s chairman, Miao Jun, delivered a speech on industry developments at the opening ceremony. This year’s event, themed “Enhancing innovation-focused efforts to promote the smooth and orderly development of offshore wind power” brought together world leaders and industry peers to discuss development opportunities for offshore wind power worldwide, provide insights into policies that support the industry, identify the most cutting-edge trends in technology, and take a deeper look at where the industry is headed.

Miao said, “As one of the forum’s organizers and a company that serves as a benchmark for the development of offshore wind power worldwide, Shanghai Electric is honored to provide an interactive platform for upstream and downstream partners and operators where they can share their experiences, as well as to discuss the expectations for the future of the industry. Shanghai Electric has built up a wealth of invaluable expertise and experience. We look forward to using the event as an occasion to connect with industry partners and talk about the offshore wind power market in a more rational manner. We believe that besides the upfront capital expenditure, the ongoing operating costs also need to be given their due when contemplating wind power projects. In addition to reducing the amount of capital needed, such knock-on businesses as extending our green energy business into offshore wind power hydrogen production, alongside the development of marine pastures, offshore tourism and offshore agriculture can increase project profitability and facilitate the development of the industry.”

The company has been taking a leading position in the sector, not only establishing the largest network of offshore wind power projects in China, but also commencing the expansion into innovative, green and sustainable offshore energy projects, including offshore wind power hydrogen production, ocean pastures, offshore tourism, and offshore agriculture. Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd and Shenergy jointly invested in the Yangpu Shenergy – Shanghai Electric Wind Power Zero-carbon Energy Equipment Industry Project in Danzhou as part of their commitment to advancing the development of an offshore wind power industry chain, and to exploring a new multi-energy, multi-industry business model where offshore wind power, ocean current power generation and marine fisheries, green power hydrogen production, energy storage, offshore tourism, and offshore agriculture, are all integrated to provide more possibilities for the Clean Energy Island initiative.

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd recently won the contract to provide the world’s first integrated floating equipment research and demonstration project for offshore wind power and fish farming including host equipment and towers. The innovative facility is located on the northeast side of Nanri Island, in Putian, Fujian Province, with a water depth of about 35 meters. Led by Fujian Longyuan Offshore Wind Power Co., a subsidiary of China Longyuan Power Group, the facility will generate power through a floating wind turbine while operating a fish farm beneath the water’s surface, maximizing the multi-spatial and multi-level utility of the platform structure.

With the mission of providing technologically sophisticated total solutions, and in light of the complexity of the marine environment and the high cost of offshore wind power generation and maintenance, one of the top challenges to providing a comprehensive solution for floating wind turbines is to ensure their operational reliability in the harsh conditions. The company not only makes it possible but also optimizes the utilization of the enduring wind energy by assuring and verifying the safety and reliability of the system design. Achieving reliability begins with the preliminary design. Experiments are then conducted to confirm the reliability. Finally, digitally enabled operation and maintenance are implemented to further heighten reliability.

Shanghai Electric Wind Power will continue to iterate and update its business models and application scenarios through technological innovation, as part of an overall move to integrate multiple energy sources, facilitate co-development with other industries, and contribute to a shared future of multiple industry chains. The energy supplier will continue testing out more model enhancements with the goal of delivering highly reliable and trustworthy end-to-end solutions for sustained progress as new “wind power+” scenarios and applications become available as a result of technical breakthroughs and innovations. 

SOURCE Shanghai Electric

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

