GC co-hosts the APEC 2022 Forum with an environmentally friendly and sustainable approach

Using the YOUTURN Platform to manage plastic waste at the forum and showcasing the highlights of the Upcycling House Project in the BCG exhibition.

BANGKOK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer and President of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited or GC, attended the opening ceremony of the BCG exhibition at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum 2022 chaired by General Prayuth Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Thailand is honored to host the 2022 APEC Forum with the primary goal of promoting trade liberalization, cooperation on social dimensions and development in various fields. On this occasion, the Prime Minister and his cabinet visited the GC exhibition under the country’s new Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model (BCG), which has an environmentally friendly and sustainable approach. In addition, GC has adopted the YOUTURN platform to sort and transport plastic waste at the APEC Forum 2022 through drop-off points under the “Yak Lak Yim” project of OR and also co-sponsored the APEC Future Food for Sustainability Competition to find 21 representative teams from Thailand who will create the Food for the Future Menu to unveil the soft power potential of Thai cuisine and serve it to 21 business leaders.

Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer and President, “GC is honored to welcome world leaders to the 2022 APEC Forum, the International forum for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. It is also a platform to drive the national agenda, namely the BCG economic model, consisting of bio-economy, circular economy, and green economy. GC has consistently committed to conducting its business according to the concept of sustainability, which is substantially in line with the BCG guidelines. The company has helped to drive the country’s economic growth and create stability and sustainability. Examples of GC projects that drive bioeconomic development include The Ingeo™ PLA biopolymer manufacturing facility at Nakhon Sawan Province, which is under construction and on schedule for completion in the second half of 2024. The construction of the project will create more than 3,000 jobs, with more than 200 jobs for factory workers within the new plant when it is operating at full capacity. This will generate USD 5 million in value for the local agricultural community.

With regard to the circular economy, GC has applied the principles for comprehensive management of plastic waste from source to destination with the “YOUTURN” Platform, from a drop-off point that feeds plastic waste into the recycling system to produce upcycled products. GC recently operated a recycling plant of the highest quality in Southeast Asia, helping to reduce 60,000 tons per year of plastic waste in the country, reduce greenhouse gases by 75,000 tons of Co2e, that’s equivalent to planting about 78,000 acres of forest or planting more than 8 million trees. In addition, GC has adopted the YOUTURN platform to sort and transport plastic waste at the APEC Forum 2022 through drop-off points under the “Yak Lak Yim” project of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) to properly integrate it into the system in accordance with the circular economy standards (BS8001:2017). This is done to support the meeting to be environmentally friendly and sustainable, in line with GC’s unwavering commitment to do business in accordance with the “Sustainable Development Goals.”

GC is a private company officially invited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to organize the BCG exhibition at the 2022 APEC forum 2022 from 14 to 19 November 2022 at The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center to welcome leaders from 21 economic zones around the world, high-level executives and working groups, and other participants of the meeting including media from Thailand and abroad. This demonstrates Thailand’s readiness to make BCG an economic model that drives the country forward while preserving the environment in a balanced and sustainable manner. GC’s BCG exhibit consists of developing and deploying a variety of innovations and technologies to achieve efficient business operations, add value to resources, generate sustainable economic growth for the country, and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in accordance with the country’s targets. Major highlights of the exhibition comprise of simulated upcycled houses, where the elements of the house are made from upcycled materials such as bricks, walls, roofs, partitions, rooms, sound-absorbing acoustic panels, furniture, and everyday items and decorations, to name a few. Additional highlights include an exhibition of innovative bioplastics, advanced engineering plastics, and low-volatile products, as well as the “Trashpresso” machine, the country’s first fully integrated mobile recycling plant for plastic waste that allows visitors to experience upcycling by transforming used plastic water bottle lids into new value-added products in just 5 minutes.

GC has also co-sponsored the APEC Future Food for Sustainability Program to find 21 Thailand representative teams to present the food menu for the future, the “Plate to Planet” competition to 21 world leaders. The menu aims to create health benefits as it is good for the heart and the planet in line with the BCG Economy Model. The competition also aims to find dishes of the future that emphasize sustainability with a blend of Thai elements and showcase the potential and soft power of Thai Cuisine. GC has sponsored eco-friendly GC Compostable Alternative Packaging, a packaging that can decompose naturally and given upcycled shirts made from used plastic bottles to the participating teams so that each Food for the Future menu was truly environmentally friendly.

GC has a vision to be the world’s leading global chemical company for better living, combining environmentally friendly innovations with advanced technologies to develop products that improve people’s lives. GC Group has been rated number one in the world for sustainability in the DJSI Chemicals Sector for 4 consecutive years. Aligned with the Paris Agreement, GC Group aims to reduce current greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent by 2030 on our journey towards achieving Net Zero by 2050.

