Developing Floriculture, Building A Beautiful China–Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2023 Will Be Launched on Schedule

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —

New public consumption of horticulture

Currently, China is stepping forward into a new stage of development. It’s commonly noticed that the sound spirit environment is a steady guarantee to promote common prosperity. With the gradual improvement of living standards and living environment, people are constantly pursuing personal “spiritual enrichment”. Especially under the influence of the pandemic over last three years, the consumption of gardening, green plants and flowers has gradually shown new developing characteristics. <2022 National Flower Production and Sales Analysis Report> (here refers to “the report”) has pointed out that “Otaku economy” and “Self-satisfy economy” has been phenomenally reflected in 2021’s flower retail. The consumption of flowers and horticulture products has expanded from group and festival consumption to public and daily consumption. The change of shopping concept is of great significance to the industrial development.

Modern agriculture and extended industrial chain

According to the report, with the rising family consumption, plant production is urged to become more professionalized and standardized. Years of market sales have formed industry standards, which help improve its progress as well. At the same time, the increasing level of protected agriculture usage in the field of flower and horticulture planting is phenomenal. The Internet of agricultural things such as high intelligent greenhouse project, automatic irrigation system and automatic potted flower grading system, is now becoming standard configuration for flower producing enterprises. Automatic facilities such as fertilizer applicator and pot loading machine are being used more widely among farmers. With the higher mechanization, refined management and accurate fertilizer adjust, the characteristics of modern agriculture are increasingly prominent.

As for the consumption of cut flower, which is well known to the public, its industrial chain has been extended with the changes of consumer groups driven by e-commerce. Packaging design, warehouse delivery, cold-chain transportation and other relevant business models are being well merged with flower production and are forming a new industrial combination.

Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2023, the worlds’ leading trade show in Shanghai

China Yangtze River Delta occupies half of China’s market share, it’s a leading manufacturing production base and leader of the national consumer market. Shanghai, as the core of its agglomeration, has strong economic scale, capacity of resource agglomeration and a profound foundation of cross-border cooperation. In 2021, as being widely recognized as the most prestigious exhibition in Asia’s floriculture, horticulture and garden industry, Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 overcame the impact of the pandemic, attracted almost 700 exhibitors and 43905 times of visitors from 18 countries and regions by its advanced exhibits, business information, latest technology in the 40,000sqm show ground.

With 25 years of industry heritage, Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2023 organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd will continue gathering worlds’ enterprises to gather together in Shanghai. Exhibits keep up with the pace of modern agriculture, cover cut flowers, potted plants, ornamental nursery stock, lawn, seeds, seedlings, tissue culture, garden machinery, greenhouse facilities, automatic irrigation, garden furniture, cold chain, urban landscape and various related products with its refined exhibition layout, strive to provide high efficiency and professional experience of participation.

On April 13 to 15, 2023, Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2023 will be back on schedule with a fresh look at Shanghai New International Expo Centre. By its professional operation and service, the show is going to build an indispensable platform for trade and communication in post-pandemic era for floriculture & horticulture enterprises around the world. At present, 2023’s show booth is open for booking. Please subscribe official wechat(hfexpo) or official website(www.hfexpo.net) for latest news.

