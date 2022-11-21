Dar Al Arkan introduces Trump signature villas, hotel, and golf course at its hilltop project ‘AIDA’ in Muscat, Oman

Video: https://youtu.be/xDB-TbRwBww

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, and The Trump Organization signed an agreement in New York to develop a signature Trump Resort, including residential villas, a hotel, and a golf course in the AIDA project. Located in Muscat, the 100-meter-high hilltop development is one of the largest premium mixed-use real estate projects in the world, situated by the sea.

Yousef Al Shelash, Chairman, Dar Al Arkan, said: “The Trump Organization is known for its exclusive developments. Superior quality, detail, and perfection are the standards that Trump demands across its projects – from residential to retail. We are always looking to enhance Dar Al Arkan’s unique projects with premium facilities and experiences, and our partnership with Trump will distinguish our first venture in Oman and put it on the global map.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization, said: “When we were looking at our next project and where we wanted to expand our footprint, we knew it had to be in an outstanding location and with an amazing team. At AIDA, in the heart of Muscat, Oman situated directly overlooking the incredible sea, we have truly found that. Together with Dar Al Arkan, we are going to deliver an exceptional Trump Golf resort with the finest residential villas, a world-class hotel, and an iconic golf course, all in one of the most beautiful settings.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO, Dar Al Arkan Global, said: “AIDA sits on a high peak overlooking one of the most breath-taking horizons in the world. Imagine the beautiful setting of a villa in these majestic surroundings or playing a game of golf overlooking the sea – it is truly unrivalled. We are confident the relationship with Trump will further enhance the beauty of AIDA and attract investors from around the world looking to be part of an exceptional project.”

AIDA, to be built on 3.5 million square meters and valued at $4billion, will be developed over ten years with the support of OMRAN Group, the Sultanate of Oman’s executive arm for tourism development.

Designed by a renowned golf professional, the golf course in the Trump property will feature state-of-the-art facilities, and an expansive golf club, setting a new benchmark for the sport in the Middle East.

