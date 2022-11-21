AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

AIMS, Official Sponsor of Borussia Dortmund Asia Tour 2022

PRNewswire November 21, 2022

LABUAN, Malaysia, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AIMS was announced today as the Official Sponsor of Borussia Dortmund Asia Tour 2022 which commences from 21st November to 1st December 2022.

The Asia Tour 2022 kicks off with the eight-time German champions Borussia Dortmund (BVB) playing a friendly match against defending Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions, Lion City Sailors, at Singapore’s Jalan Besar Stadium on Thursday, 24th November.

Following this, BVB will be hosted by the Johor Southern Tigers (JDT) in an international club friendly at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor on 28th November.

The tour will conclude with a friendly match between the Bundesliga giants and the Vietnamese National Team at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on 30th November.

The sponsorship is part of AIMS’ plan to accelerate its regional growth across Asia, as well as to reiterate its commitment in delivering a world-class experience to its clients. As the official match sponsor, AIMS will be awarding free match tickets and securing some of the best seats in the house for our clients.

According to Director of AIMS, Aaron, “We are thrilled to welcome Borussia Dortmund to Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam as part of the Asia Tour 2022. As the regional partner of Borussia Dortmund and the official sponsor of the Asia Tour 2022, we are excited to collaborate with Borussia Dortmund and our partners to create sensational, one-of-a-kind experiences for football fans, our clients, and the community as a whole.”

Leading up to the matches, AIMS clients can look forward to a series of campaigns, including an all-expenses paid trip to catch the match live in BVB’s home stadium Signal Iduna Park in 2023, exclusive match merchandises, and autographed jerseys by the players.

About AIMS

AIMS is a globally renowned financial broker which offers premium trading products and services with transparency and innovative trading technology over 14 countries. Till date, AIMS is present in Australia, Dubai, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Thailand, India, Africa and Spain. For more information, please visit aimsfx.com.

SOURCE AIMS

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.