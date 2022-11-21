Barito Pacific Group in cooperation with Indonesia’s State Owned Electricity Company, Supports The Country’s Energy Transition

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Barito Pacific is set to support Indonesia’s on the country’s energy transition. During last week’s B20 Summit in Bali, two of Barito Pacific subsidiaries, Star Energy Geothermal and Indo Raya Tenaga signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PLN (Indonesia’s State-owned Electricity Company) Group. Star Energy Geothermal signed an MoU with PLN to replace the first’s operational cars with electric vehicle while the latter will provide charging stations to replenish the batteries. Furthermore, Indo Raya Tenaga signed an MoU with PLN Enjiniring (a subsidiary of PLN) to conduct a joint study on the potential of using green ammonia to 60% in their coal-firing plant.

Agus Salim Pangestu, President Director of Barito Pacific said, “As one of Indonesia’s energy companies, Barito Pacific remains committed to support the Indonesian government’s energy transition plan. We welcome this collaboration with PLN as a path forward where real action is being implemented to fulfill the goal of a just energy transition, where every stakeholder and beneficiary remains integral within the transition plan.”

Hendra Tan, Group CEO Star Energy Geothermal said, “Star Energy Geothermal is proud to collaborate with PLN Indonesia to increase electrification and provide access to electricity through clean energy. As one of Indonesia’s geothermal power plant operators, we have been consistent in implementing environmentally friendly operations that we hope can be a best practice for others. We will replace all our operational cars in Wayang Windu, Salak, Darajat and our head office with zero emission electric vehicles. This would not have happened without PLN’s continuous support to provide charging stations in our areas of operations.”

Peter Wijaya, President Director of Indo Raya Tenaga said, “Our joint study with PLN Enjiniring on the usage of 60% green ammonia in our Ultra Super Critical (USC) Jawa 9 & 10 is the first of its kind in Indonesia. Using green ammonia above 20% in the power plant is possible as Jawa 9 & 10 is a pioneer in Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology, the only one in Indonesia, that converts em Nitrogen Oxide emission to water and pure nitrogen. This study will affirm Jawa 9 & 10 as more environmentally-friendly USC-SCR power plant and is setting the way for it to become a cleaner energy power plant in the country’s energy transition.”

Star Energy Geothermal and Indo Raya Tenaga are subsidiaries of Barito Pacific in the energy sector. Star Energy Geothermal is a geothermal producer with total capacity of 875 MW while Indo Raya Tenaga owns the USC Jawa 9 & 10 with capacity of 2 x 1000 MW. Jawa 9 & 10 is the only power plant in Indonesia with comprehensive emission control technology such as SCR, Flue Gas Desulfurization, Electro-Static Precipitator, and Low Nox burner.**

