Aptitude named the category award winner for IFRS 17 – Accounting Systems in Chartis 2023 RiskTech100® Report

PRNewswire November 22, 2022

This is the third year Aptitude has been recognized by Chartis Research.

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — For the third year in a row, Aptitude Software has been recognized by Chartis Research for the strength of their IFRS 17 solutions. Most recently, Aptitude was named the category award winner for IFRS 17 – Accounting Systems in the Chartis 2023 RiskTech100® Report, which assesses leading vendors of risk technology solutions.

Aptitude named the category award winner for IFRS 17 - Accounting Systems in Chartis 2023 RiskTech100® Report

Aptitude is a specialist provider of finance digitalization and subscription management software solutions and provides the IFRS 17 solution of choice for leading global Insurers, Reinsurers and Insurtechs such as Aviva, Great Eastern Life, FWD Group, wefox, Hollard Group, Transamerica and many others.

Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis remarks, “For the third year running, Chartis recognizes the maturity of Aptitude’s IFRS 17 solution offerings. The depth of insurance-specific accounting IP and the level of automation, processing and reporting capabilities sets them apart in this space.”

With the IFRS 17 regulatory deadline just over a month away, Insurers are rushing to ensure all required data, calculation and reporting capabilities are in place to meet the demands of the complex new standard. Aptitude has two IFRS 17 solutions currently in the market which have been implemented in over 46 countries.

Aptitude’s IFRS 17 Solution is the most mature offering on the market with calculations, business events, processes, and templated disclosures to accommodate all measurement models and accelerate and de-risk the implementation process. Aptitude IFRS 17 Comply is a simplified, pre-configured version of the Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, designed for insurers that are looking for a faster, more standardized path to IFRS 17 compliance while laying the foundation for future transformation projects.

About Aptitude Software

Aptitude Software delivers software solutions that equip organizations to drive efficiency, empower teams and unlock growth potential. Aptitude’s open, flexible, modular subscription management and finance digitalization solutions allow businesses to do more with less today while helping them reimagine how they operate, perform and scale in the future

About Chartis Research:

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology.

SOURCE Aptitude Software Limited

