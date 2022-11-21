AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • joint venture

Gotion High-tech and VinES Vietnam base break ground at joint venture battery factory

PRNewswire November 21, 2022

HA TINH, Vietnam, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — November 18, the joint venture battery factory by Gotion High-Tech and Vietnam VinGroup was officially opened in Vietnam Ha Tinh Economic Development Zone. The project is expected to achieve annual production capacity of 5GWh, expected to be in operation by the end of 2023, which is the first LFP battery factory in Vietnam.

The factory was jointly invested by Gotion High-tech, and VinES (a member of VinGroup). Gotion High-tech holds 51% of the shares and VinES holds 49%. According to the plan, The project has a scale of 14 hectares with a design capacity of 5GWh/year, and is expected to be completed and put into operation by the end of 2023. To meet the demand of LFP batteries for VinFast new energy vehicle batteries.

At the Groundbreaking ceremony, Li Zhen, Chairman of Gotion High-Tech, said: VinGroup is the most respectable enterprise in Vietnam. The battery factory jointly built by Gotion High-tech and VinGroup will support the battery needs of VinFast’s electric vehicles. It will not only contribute to the energy revolution, climate friendly and economic development of Vietnam, but also contribute to the energy civilization of human society.

Since the beginning of this year, the globalization strategy of Gotion High-tech has been continuously implemented. In June, the company reached a strategic cooperation with JEMSE of Argentina to establish a joint venture production line of battery grade lithium carbonate in Jujuy Province of Argentina. At the same time, German Gotion officially unveiled, which started the pace of “made in Europe” of Gotion batteries. In July, the company’s General Depositary Receipts (GDR) rang the bell on the SIX Swiss exchange; In September, it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Sumec to promote the export business of energy storage products. According to the company’s plan, by 2025, it is expected to achieve 300GWh annual production capacity of global production capacity, including 100GWh overseas, to help achieve global carbon neutrality.

SOURCE Gotion High-Tech

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.