AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

MAXHUB Presents Modern Meeting Efficiency for The Way We Work Now

PRNewswire November 21, 2022

MAXHUB’s V6 Classic Series is an exciting new product innovation designed with present-world work demands in mind. Powerful technology meets hybrid work, creating functional, aesthetically pleasing, and effective collaboration tools.

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Meetings have evolved significantly in the past few years, ushering in reimagined spaces in which technology provides opportunities for teams to meet, brainstorm, and create – no matter where they are. Whether you’re meeting in a huddle room, conference room, or office, the right equipment ensures effective collaboration and removes barriers to success.

Get The Work Done

It’s never been easier to do your best work with the MAXHUB V6 Classic Series – a new standard for efficient meetings. Best-in-class, professional video conferencing combined with seamless screen-sharing, advanced whiteboard technology, and an impressive audiovisual experience, takes teamwork to the next level.

Prioritizing efficiency, the V6 Classic Series provides a total solution with minimal setup. No time is wasted setting up, as meeting participants can plug in their power cable and get started. Whatever the meeting needs, the Classic Series can accommodate – whether you’re a startup or a large enterprise.

More Power to You

Crystal-clear audio and visual quality guarantees future-forward meetups. Experience 1.07 billion colors in vivid detail with high-color gamut and ultra-HD, 4K display, matched with advanced auto-framing technology that intuitively adjusts to the number of meeting participants, so it feels like a face-to-face interaction.

Get ready for exceptional voice clarity. Thanks to powerful seam speakers and 8 beam-forming microphone array capability that achieves a 180-degree, wide-angle, 8-meter pickup range with AI noise-reduction technology, human voices are enhanced and distracting noises filtered out.

Built for Teams

Wireless screen sharing is a modern meeting imperative and the MAXHUB V6 Classic Series doesn’t disappoint. Dual Wi-Fi modules support a screen-sharing hotspot and Wi-Fi connection, so meeting participants don’t have to rely on virtual-meeting platforms to screen share. The Classic Series also supports multiple screen-sharing methods, including built-in MAXHUB Share software, Miracast, AirPlay, and Chromecast.

When it comes to brainstorming, the interactive whiteboard, equipped with 20 touch points, supports two people writing simultaneously. In addition, creative scribbles are easily converted to print with Smart Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology.

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is an industry leader in smart displays and audiovisual technology, focusing on communication and collaboration. As an R&D-led organization, they develop a range of industry-leading solutions that help keep people seamlessly connected and make teamwork more efficient and effective.

For more information, check out MAXHUB V6 Classic Series at https://www.maxhub.com/anz/classic_series_v6

SOURCE MAXHUB

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.