MAXHUB Presents Modern Meeting Efficiency for The Way We Work Now

MAXHUB’s V6 Classic Series is an exciting new product innovation designed with present-world work demands in mind. Powerful technology meets hybrid work, creating functional, aesthetically pleasing, and effective collaboration tools.

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Meetings have evolved significantly in the past few years, ushering in reimagined spaces in which technology provides opportunities for teams to meet, brainstorm, and create – no matter where they are. Whether you’re meeting in a huddle room, conference room, or office, the right equipment ensures effective collaboration and removes barriers to success.

Get The Work Done

It’s never been easier to do your best work with the MAXHUB V6 Classic Series – a new standard for efficient meetings. Best-in-class, professional video conferencing combined with seamless screen-sharing, advanced whiteboard technology, and an impressive audiovisual experience, takes teamwork to the next level.

Prioritizing efficiency, the V6 Classic Series provides a total solution with minimal setup. No time is wasted setting up, as meeting participants can plug in their power cable and get started. Whatever the meeting needs, the Classic Series can accommodate – whether you’re a startup or a large enterprise.

More Power to You

Crystal-clear audio and visual quality guarantees future-forward meetups. Experience 1.07 billion colors in vivid detail with high-color gamut and ultra-HD, 4K display, matched with advanced auto-framing technology that intuitively adjusts to the number of meeting participants, so it feels like a face-to-face interaction.

Get ready for exceptional voice clarity. Thanks to powerful seam speakers and 8 beam-forming microphone array capability that achieves a 180-degree, wide-angle, 8-meter pickup range with AI noise-reduction technology, human voices are enhanced and distracting noises filtered out.

Built for Teams

Wireless screen sharing is a modern meeting imperative and the MAXHUB V6 Classic Series doesn’t disappoint. Dual Wi-Fi modules support a screen-sharing hotspot and Wi-Fi connection, so meeting participants don’t have to rely on virtual-meeting platforms to screen share. The Classic Series also supports multiple screen-sharing methods, including built-in MAXHUB Share software, Miracast, AirPlay, and Chromecast.

When it comes to brainstorming, the interactive whiteboard, equipped with 20 touch points, supports two people writing simultaneously. In addition, creative scribbles are easily converted to print with Smart Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology.

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is an industry leader in smart displays and audiovisual technology, focusing on communication and collaboration. As an R&D-led organization, they develop a range of industry-leading solutions that help keep people seamlessly connected and make teamwork more efficient and effective.

For more information, check out MAXHUB V6 Classic Series at https://www.maxhub.com/anz/classic_series_v6

SOURCE MAXHUB