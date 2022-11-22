IMMERSE IN THE DESTINATION AND DISCOVER RICH LOCAL CULTURE WITH THE LUXURY COLLECTION HOTELS AND RESORTS ACROSS ASIA PACIFIC

Forge Unforgettable Memories at Architecturally Stunning and Heritage Rich Hotels with Epicurean Journeys and Distinct Indigenous Cultural Experiences in Tasmania, Kyoto, Seoul, Bali and Koh Samui

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Luxury Collection across Asia Pacific is inspiring global explorers to immerse in the destination and local culture through its unique ensemble of ‘Hotels that Define the Destination™’. From Tasmania, to Kyoto, Seoul, Bali, and Koh Samui, the new generation of curious travellers in pursuit of transformational journey will be able to form new connection and embrace exploration beyond the beaten path – an invitation to a side of luxury yet discovered to widen their perspective through The Luxury Collection.

Blending tradition and modernity, The Luxury Collection offers a unique and cherished expression of its location and a portal to the destination’s indigenous charms and treasures through its signature programmings such as Be Epicurean that focuses on the exceptional tastes of every travel destination, Destination Discoveries that are held to immerse guests in the destination and create memorable learning opportunities as well as The Luxury Collection Concierge, a one-of-a-kind service that captures the hotel’s personalised, genuine, and anticipatory service.

Discover the History Behind the Storied Hotel

Architectural Embodiment of Three Eras

Recently opened in 2021, The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Hobart is a former government office building that has been elegantly reconstructed to marry tradition with modernity. Guests will be able to experience a journey to the 1800s with three eras of design from 1840s heritage building to the 1940s Art Deco building and modern Pavilion building overlooking spectacular views of the Hobart waterfront and Parliament square. Unearth stories of Tasmania’s south through an uncharted adventure curated by the hotel’s Les Clef d’Ors Concierge. Each adventure is personalized to cater to the guests’ taste for food, wine, art, history and wildlife with highlights including visiting award-winning wineries, tastings with a Master Chocolatier and an exclusive dining experience in the hotel’s Wine Room with the finest sommeliers savouring the Tutti a Tavola feasting menu by celebrity chef, Massimo Mele.

Walk through the 300 Years-old Kajiimiya Gate

Embracing Japan’s beauty, HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Spa blends the natural environment, scenery, and history of the destination. At the entranceway greeting guests is the Kajiimiya Gate that is still standing today, beautifully preserved from the private residence of the aristocratic Mitsui family from 300 years ago. Walking into the hotel, located at the centre of the property is a beautiful garden that is a modern recreation of the garden of the Mitsui residence. Guests are able to immerse in Japanese culture through a tranquil, Ryurei-style seated tea ceremony at CHAKYO tearoom or visit the finest Japanese confectionery to enjoy handmade Wagashi treat served with matcha. Guests can also enjoy afternoon tea at the former Shimogamo Villa of the Mitsui family, a designated Tangible Cultural Property in Japan, have photos taken by professional photographer at Nijo-jo Castle in a traditional kimono, or learn zazen meditation at Taizo-in, a subtemple in Myoshinji Temple, Japan’s largest zen temple complex.

Legacy of a Century

Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam is based on the first luxury hotel in Korea, Chosun Hotel, built in 1914. The 100-year legacy has been reborn and modernized by renowned architectural team Humbert & Poyet of Monaco, in one of Seoul’s most vibrant and energetic districts. Upon entering the hotel, guests will be greeted by a signature fragrance “Lasting Impression”. The hotel hosts 254 rooms and suites that overlook Seoul’s skyline and the beds are outfitted with The Luxury Collection Frette’s exclusive bedding and features bath amenities by ‘Le Chemin’ line by BYREDO. In addition to the five elevated food and beverage venues, guests can experience locally inspired hors d’oeuvres served daily at the Grand Reception, part of the brand’s signature program, Epicurean Moments. The 1914 Lounge & Bar also serves a cocktail ‘Room Boy’ with traditional Korean berry ‘Omija’ that has an intense scent of five different spices to pay homage the role of the ‘Room Boy’ back in the 1900s who acted as butlers.

Unique Deep Dive into the Local Culture

Culture and Fire Appreciation

Positioned along a serene beach in Nusa Dua, The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua Bali recently reopened following an extensive renovation that honors its rich indigenous heritage and storied destination. Overlooking the panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, the 287 guestrooms and suites are nautical-inspired, surrounded by lush tropical gardens and the resort’s seven lagoon pools. The resort’s dedicated team of Luxury Collection Concierge helps to unlock the real Bali for global travellers who are looking for adventure or relaxation. Lagoon Spa offers immersive indoor and outdoor spaces for the best Balinese treatment, including an authentic Balinese blessing ceremony with the priest. Every evening, guests will be able to enjoy the Bali fire dance at the hotel, one of Bali’s most iconic art performances famous for the use of human voices in place of traditional gamelan instruments to accompany the dance at the climax.

Getting Close-up with the Nature

“Vana” in Thai means “forest,” and “Belle” means “beautiful,” perfectly describing the ambiance of Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Koh Samui, located at Chaweng Noi Beach, surrounded by tropical forests and a pristine white sand beach accompanied with the view of the blue ocean. The resort has 79 pool suites and pool villas, each with a private pool and terrace facing over either the ocean or rainforest backdrop. The beachfront infinity pool also offers an unrivalled view over the beach and the Gulf of Thailand. Not far from the resort, guests can visit the elephant sanctuary, Wat Phra Yai, or take a longtail boat to Koh Matsum, better known as Pig Island, where pigs are allowed to roam freely. Guests can also gain an enhanced perspective of Thailand’s second largest island, and climb the steep inclines in a 4×4 jeep through coconut plantations and dense jungle to a stunning mountain top vantage point.

