The Hometown Feeling of International Talent in Weihai Economic and Technological Development Zone

“I have been in China for 10 years and have always found table tennis very interesting. When the community staff knew about it, they quickly found someone to teach me to play table tennis. I am very happy and comfortable to live here.” David, a foreign teacher from the UK, is now a resident of Wanxiang Community, Crown Street in Jingkai District of Weihai. In the collective activities organized by the community, everyone can always see him.

The government of the Jingkai District will prioritize to build several communities where foreign residents live, including Wanxiang community, into international talent communities and optimize the living experience of foreign residents in an all-round way. This concept is derived from the local focus on the strategic direction of “urban internationalization” and the comprehensive implementation of the construction of “Ecological Demonstration Zone for International Talent”. We are committed to building an international talent center, R&D innovation demonstration zone and multicultural community.

The government takes the Wisdom Valley as the core, integrates some parks, such as the physical industrial park of China–South Korea free trade zone, marine equipment industrial park and logistics industrial park in an adjacent port. With a totally planned construction area of 1.77 million square meters, it forms a joint development layout of “one core and multiple parks”, providing a precise, intelligent and high-end park carrier for international talent innovation and entrepreneurship.

In order to do a good job in legal services, the Jingkai District has established the first one-stop legal service area of free trade zone in Shandong province — China-South Korea Free Trade Zone Legal Service Area. At present, it has received more than 3,000 person-times of foreign-related legal consultation, received more than 3,000 persons of foreign-related legal consultation, provided more than 1,600 foreign-related notary services, handled 21 foreign-related dispute mediation, and provided a total of 100,000 pieces of services.

As the most concentrated area for Korean people to invest, do business and live in Weihai, the government is making strenuous effort to build a window of Sino-Korean opening and cooperation. In June this year, the international living room of China–South Korea (Weihai) City was opened for customers, and three functional areas, namely the meeting room, the centralized office area for settling organizations, and the one-stop service center for Korea and Japan commodity distribution, have been set up completely. Be able to regularly hold some international communication activities, such as promotions and exhibitions, road shows and so on. So far, it has attracted 16 foreign-related institutions such as the Weihai Office of the China and Korea Chamber of Commerce and the Secretariat of the China-South Korea College Innovation and Start-up Community to sign contracts.

In addition, the zone has also set up a Sino-foreign cultural exchange center, holding international art exchange exhibition, Sino-South Korea catering competition, Chinese studies class and other cultural exchange activities, so that international talents can feel the “hometown” in the zone.

