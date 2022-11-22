AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The Hometown Feeling of International Talent in Weihai Economic and Technological Development Zone

PRNewswire November 22, 2022

WEIHAI, China, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —  A news report from weihai.dzwww.com

“I have been in China for 10 years and have always found table tennis very interesting. When the community staff knew about it, they quickly found someone to teach me to play table tennis. I am very happy and comfortable to live here.” David, a foreign teacher from the UK, is now a resident of Wanxiang Community, Crown Street in Jingkai District of Weihai. In the collective activities organized by the community, everyone can always see him.

Weihai Economic and Technological Development Zone

The government of the Jingkai District will prioritize to build several communities where foreign residents live, including Wanxiang community, into international talent communities and optimize the living experience of foreign residents in an all-round way. This concept is derived from the local focus on the strategic direction of “urban internationalization” and the comprehensive implementation of the construction of “Ecological Demonstration Zone for International Talent”. We are committed to building an international talent center, R&D innovation demonstration zone and multicultural community.

The government takes the Wisdom Valley as the core, integrates some parks, such as the physical industrial park of ChinaSouth Korea free trade zone, marine equipment industrial park and logistics industrial park in an adjacent port. With a totally planned construction area of 1.77 million square meters, it forms a joint development layout of “one core and multiple parks”, providing a precise, intelligent and high-end park carrier for international talent innovation and entrepreneurship.

In order to do a good job in legal services, the Jingkai District has established the first one-stop legal service area of free trade zone in Shandong province — China-South Korea Free Trade Zone Legal Service Area. At present, it has received more than 3,000 person-times of foreign-related legal consultation, received more than 3,000 persons of foreign-related legal consultation, provided more than 1,600 foreign-related notary services, handled 21 foreign-related dispute mediation, and provided a total of 100,000 pieces of services.

As the most concentrated area for Korean people to invest, do business and live in Weihai, the government is making strenuous effort to build a window of Sino-Korean opening and cooperation. In June this year, the international living room of ChinaSouth Korea (Weihai) City was opened for customers, and three functional areas, namely the meeting room, the centralized office area for settling organizations, and the one-stop service center for Korea and Japan commodity distribution, have been set up completely. Be able to regularly hold some international communication activities, such as promotions and exhibitions, road shows and so on. So far, it has attracted 16 foreign-related institutions such as the Weihai Office of the China and Korea Chamber of Commerce and the Secretariat of the China-South Korea College Innovation and Start-up Community to sign contracts.

In addition, the zone has also set up a Sino-foreign cultural exchange center, holding international art exchange exhibition, Sino-South Korea catering competition, Chinese studies class and other cultural exchange activities, so that international talents can feel the “hometown” in the zone.

SOURCE weihai.dzwww.com

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.