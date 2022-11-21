The Dullesan-gil Trail in Daejeon is designated as Korea’s 7th “National Forest Trail”

DAEJEON, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –The 138km-long Daejeon Dullesan-gil Trail was recently certified as Korea’s 7th National Forest Trail by the Korea Forest Service. The national forest trail is a system authorized and notified by the Director of the Korea Forest Service for forest roads that require systematic operation and management due to their high forest ecological value or historical and cultural significance.

Daejeon Metropolitan City is the only metropolitan city in the country surrounded by ten mountains, including Bomunsan Mountain, Maninsan Mountain, Sikjangsan Mountain, Gyejoksan Mountain, Geumbyeongsan Mountain, and Gaphasan Mountain at the foot of Gyeryongsan Mountain. People who love Daejeon and mountains came together in 2004 to create a route linking the mountains, and the Daejeon Dullesan Trail was built. It is a 138km Dulle-gil trail that runs through key mountains in Daejeon Metropolitan City’s five districts (Dong-gu, Jung-gu, Seo-gu, Yuseong-gu, and Daedeok-gu), attracting 1.18 million visitors each year. Chilgapsan Pine Road, Chunhachudong Forest Road, Fragrance Healing Road, Contemplation Road, Sky Squirrel Road, King’s Forest Road, Everyone’s Road, Daejeon Sanan Road, Daejeon Sunrise Road, and Sanseong Tour Road are among the 10 themed circular forest trails.

The Dullesan-gil in Daejeon is divided into 12 sections, beginning with Bomunsan Road in Section 1 and finishing with Zoo Trail in Section 12. The average distance for each section is about 10 km, and the time required for trekking is about 6 to 7 hours. It is less well-known than other national forest trails, but it is the only mountain road in the country that surrounds the city center, allowing visitors to experience both the urban scenery and forest natural resources. There are several historical and cultural treasures that people can enjoy while trekking along the forest trail such as the 14 mountain fortresses and King Taejo Lee Seong-gye’s placental chamber. Given that it is a walk that can be enjoyed in urban scenery, it has excellent access to public transit systems, making it simple to locate pleasant establishments like cafés and restaurants. Beginning the next year, a range of activities and events utilizing the forest trail, including an information center, a forest camping, and a forest lodge, will be conducted nearby to revitalize the Daejeon Dullesan-gil Trail.

