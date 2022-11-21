AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • medical research

Treadwell Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Featuring a Clinical Trial Update on the CFI-402257 and CFI-400945 programs

PRNewswire November 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Treadwell Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines for highly aggressive cancers, today announced that four abstracts highlighting CFI-402257 and CFI-400945, the Company’s potent and selective inhibitors of TTK and PLK4, respectively, have been accepted for presentation at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held from December 6-10, 2022 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. 

“We are grateful that several abstracts highlighting our TTK and PLK4 inhibitor programs have been selected for presentation,” said Dr. Michael Tusche, Treadwell co-CEO. “We look forward to additional data from these studies, as we further characterize the utility of our agents in various breast cancer settings.”

Information on the four abstracts:

Abstract Title: An Update to a Phase I Trial of CFI-402257, an oral TTK Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors with HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Expansion Cohorts
Poster ID:        P6-10-13
Session:          Treatment: Therapeutic Strategies – Novel Targets and Targeted Agents
Date:                Friday, December 9, 2022
Time:               7:00 am CT

Abstract Title: CCTG IND.236: A Phase 1b Trial of Combined CFI-402257 and Weekly Paclitaxel in Patients with HER2 Negative (HER2-) Advanced Breast Cancer (aBC)
Poster ID:        P3-07-10
Session:          Treatment: Therapeutic Strategies – New Drugs and Treatment Strategies
Date:                Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Time:                5:00 pm CT

Abstract Title: CCTG IND.237: A phase II study of CFI-400945 in patients with advanced/metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer
Poster ID:        P3-07-14
Date:                Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Time:                5:00 pm CT

Abstract Title: CCTG IND.239: A Phase 2 Study of Combined CFI-400945 and Durvalumab in Patients with Advanced Triple Negative Breast Cancer (aTNBC)
Poster ID:        P3-07-18
Date:                Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Time:                5:00 pm CT

About Treadwell Therapeutics

Treadwell Therapeutics is a science driven, clinical-stage, multi-modality biotechnology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class medicines to address unmet needs in patients with cancer.  The Company’s internally developed clinical pipeline includes CFI-400945, CFI-402257 and CFI-402411 (HPK1 inhibitor).  The company is also advancing a pre-clinical pipeline of first-in-class antibody and TCR-based cell therapy assets.  For more information, please visit www.treadwelltx.com.

Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Treadwell Therapeutics

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.