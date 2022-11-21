AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

China Matters presents the video “Tweed Run in a Beijing Rhythm” depicting stylish cycling in Beijing

PRNewswire November 21, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Biking is more than competing in intense races and commuting to work through congested highways. Justin Kwan, from the United States, likes to spend his free time biking casually through the city dressed a bit more dapper than the average cyclist.

From studying in the local universities to actually settling down in Beijing, Justin has founded his own bespoke suit brand. Drawing inspiration from the world renowned Tweed Run, Justin has initiated the “Suit Geek Ride” where participants throw on their finest, classiest suits and ride through the city of Beijing. 

In this video, Justin reveals that the hutongs (small alleys) remain his favorite spots for cruising after he has rode through ancient and modern landmarks in Beijing,  

“In the hutong, you have a lot of really creative spaces, whether it’s little cafes, restaurants, historical locations,” said Justin.  

With a flat topography, Beijing is an ideal cycling destination for Justin and his friends from across the world. The large city is also home to countless sites, both historical and modern, that are easily accessible by cycling. Over the years, measures have been implemented in Beijing to make cycling safer and more convenient such as building bicycle-specific highways and improving the bike-sharing system.

For Justin, cycling is no longer a means of transportation but more of a way of life. “I want to promote the sustainability. (Show people) how easy it is to just turn off the car and hop on a bike,” said Justin.

Contact: Jane Cheng
Tel：008610-68996566
E-mail：[email protected]

China Matters Logo

 

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.