2022 Disability Matters Asia-Pacific Conference: Award Honorees

HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Springboard Consulting, LLC® is pleased to announce the 2022 Disability Matters™ Asia-Pacific honorees. Winners are in the following categories:

MARKETPLACE

ShuR Co., Ltd.

WORKFORCE

Manulife Asia

Marriott International, Inc.

OJ Ability

United Overseas Bank Limited

WORKPLACE

Deloitte Japan

Swire Pacific Ltd

The honorees represent the Gold Standard when it comes to the required commitment and actions to successfully mainstream disability in the Asia-Pacific workforce, workplace, and marketplace.

These corporate honorees serve as the role models all organizations should strive to become. In recognition of each these company’s disability-related programs, initiatives and educational efforts, this year’s winners were honored at Springboard Consulting’s 5th Annual Disability Matters Asia-Pacific Conference & Awards, hosted by Manulife, on 9 November via live-stream.

In addition to celebrating the winners and learning about their journeys to success, attendees were further educated by subject matter experts across the spectrum of disability. This year’s Conference inspired attendees with Global Inspirational Speaker, Author, and Founder of BTN Physio Hub, Hitesh Ramchandani.

Springboard believes when a company says, “we are committed to diversity;” it is similar to inviting diverse segments of the population to a party. Yet, when a company says, “we are committed to inclusion;” it is similar to asking those individuals to dance. We encourage Asia-Pacific business leaders from across their enterprise to attend future Disability Matters Asia-Pacific conferences to be educated, inspired, network, celebrate and commit to the full-inclusion of individuals with disabilities in the workforce, workplace, and marketplace.

ABOUT SPRINGBOARD CONSULTING® Founded in 2005, Springboard is recognized as the expert in mainstreaming disability in the global workforce, workplace, and marketplace. Serving corporations and organizations throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, Springboard has become a trusted partner in relation to disability issues and initiatives across every business category. Springboard annually honors exemplary organizational initiatives that promote the outreach, support & engagement of people with disabilities as employees and as consumers though the Disability Matters Awards. www.consultspringboard.com

