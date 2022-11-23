AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

2022 Disability Matters Asia-Pacific Conference: Award Honorees

PRNewswire November 23, 2022

HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Springboard Consulting, LLC® is pleased to announce the 2022 Disability Matters™ Asia-Pacific honorees. Winners are in the following categories:

Disability Matters: A Springboard Consulting Event

MARKETPLACE
ShuR Co., Ltd.

WORKFORCE
Manulife Asia
Marriott International, Inc.
OJ Ability
United Overseas Bank Limited

WORKPLACE
Deloitte Japan
Swire Pacific Ltd

The honorees represent the Gold Standard when it comes to the required commitment and actions to successfully mainstream disability in the Asia-Pacific workforce, workplace, and marketplace.

These corporate honorees serve as the role models all organizations should strive to become. In recognition of each these company’s disability-related programs, initiatives and educational efforts, this year’s winners were honored at Springboard Consulting’s 5th Annual Disability Matters Asia-Pacific Conference & Awards, hosted by Manulife, on 9 November via live-stream.

In addition to celebrating the winners and learning about their journeys to success, attendees were further educated by subject matter experts across the spectrum of disability. This year’s Conference inspired attendees with Global Inspirational Speaker, Author, and Founder of BTN Physio Hub, Hitesh Ramchandani.

Springboard believes when a company says, “we are committed to diversity;” it is similar to inviting diverse segments of the population to a party. Yet, when a company says, “we are committed to inclusion;” it is similar to asking those individuals to dance. We encourage Asia-Pacific business leaders from across their enterprise to attend future Disability Matters Asia-Pacific conferences to be educated, inspired, network, celebrate and commit to the full-inclusion of individuals with disabilities in the workforce, workplace, and marketplace.

To learn more about this event, learn how to attend, or become a sponsor visit >>
https://consultspringboard.com/disability-matters-about/.

ABOUT SPRINGBOARD CONSULTING® Founded in 2005, Springboard is recognized as the expert in mainstreaming disability in the global workforce, workplace, and marketplace. Serving corporations and organizations throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, Springboard has become a trusted partner in relation to disability issues and initiatives across every business category. Springboard annually honors exemplary organizational initiatives that promote the outreach, support & engagement of people with disabilities as employees and as consumers though the Disability Matters Awards. www.consultspringboard.com 

 

SOURCE Springboard Consulting, LLC

