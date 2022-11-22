AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Thunes Launches Instant Payouts to 1Bn + Weixin Users: Forges Unique Link Between China and the Rest of World

PRNewswire November 22, 2022

SINGAPORE and BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Thunes, a global cross-border payments network, announced today that it has partnered with Tencent Financial Technology, Tencent’s fintech arm, becoming the first payment infrastructure partner connecting with it. This collaboration will allow members of Thunes’ global network to send international payments to Weixin users, giving them fast and easy access to the Chinese market.

Weixin, with its international version known as WeChat, facilitates one of China’s most popular payment methods Weixin Pay, with the majority of Weixin and WeChat’s 1.3 Billion users concentrated in China. Now existing and new members of Thunes’ global network can send payments to Weixin users in China, creating additional revenue opportunities for them: from a Chinese engineer in East Africa looking to send money to family back home, to young professionals working in the US wanting to transfer money to their parents in China. Thunes’ partnership with Tencent Financial Technology will make it quicker and simpler to make payments from around the world.

China is now seen as a global leader in digital payments and payment innovation, and mobile payments are at the forefront of the evolution. We are excited to bring the ability to connect our global customers with Weixin’s massive consumer base, creating tremendous opportunities for service enhancement and revenue generation for all members in our ecosystem,” said Daphne Huang, SVP APAC, Thunes.

Wenhui Yang, General Manager, Tencent Financial Technology Asia Pacific, said, “We are always looking for better ways to serve our users. So it is only natural for us to partner with a global network like Thunes, making it easier and more affordable for Weixin users to receive money globally. This move boosts the seamless payment experience, and we strive to make cross-border remittance as easy as sending a message.”

The news follows Thunes’ announcement of plans to ramp up partnerships and accelerate its expansion earlier this year. This collaboration not only gets both companies closer to the borderless payment future, but it also opens up new product innovation and service enhancement possibilities for Thunes’ clients – Fintech players, financial institutions, neobanks and wallet providers across the world.

For more information, visit www.thunes.com

 

 

 

SOURCE Thunes

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.