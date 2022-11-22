AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Vision – New Opportunities – Smart Cities’ Leaders Forum Closes with Great Success

PRNewswire November 22, 2022

To Seize Opportunities, Foster Cooperation and Harness Innovation in and between Vietnam and Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Supported by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Hong Kong, hosted by CT Group, and organized by New Media Foundation and Aliquantum Group, VietnamHong Kong: New Vision · New Opportunities – Smart Cities’ Leaders” forum-cum-luncheon (the “forum”) was successfully held at Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong this afternoon. The gathering of ministerial officials, business leaders and professionals from diverse industries at the forum discussed the booming business opportunities in and between Vietnam and Hong Kong.

The forum featured a welcome speech made by Mr Wu Ting Yuk, Anthony, GBS, JP, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and Honourable Advisor, New Media Foundation, with him mentioning the changes Vietnam has undergone for the betterment of future and that this forum has given them a great chance to discuss tourism, culture and other business opportunities between Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Followed by addresses from Mr Pham Binh Dam, Consulate-General of the S.R of Viet Nam in the Hong Kong SAR and also Professor Hu Shao Ming, Herman, SBS, JP, Deputy, the 12th/13th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China and Chairman, Ryoden Development Ltd., expressing their appreciation of the forum’s aim of promoting cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong. The aforementioned together with Mr Tran Kim Chung, Chairman of CT Group; Ms Tran Ghue Giao, Member of the Board of Directors of CT Group and CT Land; Academician, Dr Pham Khoi Nguyen, Senior advisor of CT Group; Dr Lam Kin Chung, Honorary Doctoral of Hanoi University; Mr Tse Hoi Ga, Edgar, Chief Operating Officer of CT Land; Professor Chiu Tsang Hok Wan, BBS, JP, Founding Chairman, Greater China Culture Global Association and Dr Ho Wai Fung, Vincent, Founder and Chairman, New Media Foundation, cut the ribbon to official mark the start of the forum.

At the forum, Mr Tran Kim Chung made a presentation themed “Vietnam’s New Vision · New Opportunities”, during which he shared his insights on the potentials Vietnam has and his hope to promote in-depth trade exchanges among ASEAN countries. CT Group, one of the largest developers in Vietnam, has with foresights spent the last 30 years meticulously preparing to “shift and become a future technology dragon” and a comprehensive urban developer. Mr Tran Kim Chung stated: “CT Group will continue to build on its strengths and play a vital role in business cooperation, supporting the incredible development in both Hong Kong and Vietnam, plus aiding their connection with the international market.”

The panel discussion at the forum had Professor Hung Wai Man, Witman, JP, as moderator, and Mr Pong Po Lam, Paul and Professor Lam Pong Yuen, Howard, as guest speakers, sharing their inspiring insights under the theme “New Opportunities”. The speakers highly rated Hong Kong’s internationally-recognised, forward-looking financial regulatory environment and emphasised Vietnam’s great development prospects, as well as the strive to push for new breakthroughs and stronger ties between the two sides.

The forum closed with the remarks of Dr Ho Wai Fung, Vincent. He said: “On behalf of New Media Foundation, I give my heartfelt appreciation to all of our guests who are here today to share with us their valuable insights. I believe the forum has given us a guiding vision on achieving interconnection between Vietnam and Hong Kong and seeing that interconnection become yet more diverse and in-depth in the future.”

SOURCE NMF Hong Kong New Media Foundation

