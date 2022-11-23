AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Integra Software Services Inaugurates its Green Building

PRNewswire November 23, 2022
  • A significant step towards Integra’s goal for carbon-neutrality by 2030
  • Committed to building technology talent from the rural community
  • Eco-friendly operations set-up in a farm

PONDICHERRY, India, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Integra Software Services, an India-based knowledge and digital transformation solutions organization, announced the inauguration of its first green building, further strengthening Integra’s long history of sustainability leadership.

Olga Tchivikova, Operations Director, Taylor & Francis, with Integra’s founders Sriram Subramanya and Anuradha Sriram, at the Green Office building inauguration on November 6th, 2022

Olga Tchivikova, Operations Director, Researcher Services Division, Taylor & Francis, inaugurated Integra’s new green office building at Integra’s organic farm at Kenipet village near Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, India, in the presence of Integra’s founders Sriram Subramanya, Managing Director & CEO, and Anu Sriram, Joint Managing Director.

Speaking on the occasion, Olga said, “This is an important and admirable initiative towards sustainable living on our planet. Integra’s green office building demonstrates how businesses can be responsible, productive, and innovative all at the same time. It is inspiring to see how Integra has succeeded in turning a barren land into a lush green oasis creating Bioville Organic Farms. I am impressed by their commitment to the environment, and their support to the local community through their many green initiatives. A big-shout out to the team for their accomplishments in creating a sustainable future for the generations ahead of us.”

Built amidst rich green foliage, the facility is designed to foster innovation, creativity, and a culture of sustainability, and is one of Integra’s significant investments towards becoming a responsible global service provider.

At the inauguration, Sriram stated, “Integra‘s ESG agenda is embedded in what we do, and focuses on building a sustainable and equitable future. We adopt sustainability as a way of life by partnering with our clients and employees. This green building is a key step in this journey.

Pledged for carbon-neutrality by 2030, Integra’s new green building practices sustainability through efficient usage of water, sustainable materials, and renewable energy. Adding to this, Sriram explained how Integra’s Pondicherry office building maximizes the use of natural light, recycles & reuses water saving around 10 million litres every year, and harvests nearly 1 million litres of rainwater, annually.

About Integra

Integra is one of the leading end-to-end digital content development, technology and workflow solutions providers in the world. Servicing top organizations in the publishing domain, Integra supports its global clientele from 4 offices, across 3 countries.

For more information: www.integranxt.com

 

Integra_Logo

SOURCE Integra Software Services

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

