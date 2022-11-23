Kinseed Selects Solace’s Event Streaming and Management Solution to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Healthcare Industry

Leading healthcare IT provider revolutionizing the patient data journey with event-driven architecture

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture (EDA) for real-time enterprises, announced today that UK-based Kinseed is using Solace’s event streaming and management solution, PubSub+ Platform, to improve and expand the real-time data distribution capabilities of their SwiftCare digital transformation suite.

Healthcare runs on data, and it needs to be available and accurate to support optimal patient outcomes. However, roadblocks exist to achieving this in modern healthcare settings, chief among them the existence of complex systems composed of diverse applications and devices – some new, most old. Moving data efficiently, reliably and securely across these complex landscapes is a huge challenge for healthcare providers and a major objective of their digital transformations.

Kinseed’s SwiftCare is a suite of cloud-based tools designed to help healthcare providers improve the way they work with patients, data, and resources without the need for heavy coding or expensive consultancy fees. Solace was selected to underpin SwiftCare with the world-class real-time data distribution capabilities that are only possible with event-driven architecture (EDA).

“We know that for SwiftCare to be a truly transformative platform for healthcare providers, it needs to be powered by reliable, real-time data streams from a wide variety of sources like EHRs, clinical devices, as well as modern cloud services,” said Bob Hundal, CTO, Kinseed. “Solace is the gold standard for moving critical data between diverse applications and devices in real-time, so bolstering our cloud platform with their cloud event streaming and event management services was a perfect fit. This partnership accelerates our mission of connecting the disconnected.”

Solace’s solution can be deployed in a customer’s own private cloud, supporting both Kinseed’s cloud-first approach and their need to comply with all healthcare industry regulations in the area of data privacy and governance. Kinseed also valued the event management capabilities of PubSub+ Event Portal, which will help architects and developers across their organization collaboratively design, reuse and manage event steams, event-driven APIs and event-driven applications.

Some early applications of PubSub+ Platform’s capabilities are MediConnect, which lets providers connect legacy clinical apparatus without expensive refits and equipment purchase; and MediView, which enables healthcare professionals to remotely monitor clinical instruments and devices.

One example of how SwiftCare improves patient outcomes is the Children’s Acute Transport Service (the CATS team), based at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in Central London. The CATS team, which transports sick children who are referred to or from critical care services around the United Kingdom, uses SwiftCare to let remote experts and consultants provide their valuable clinical expertise to patients in transit, supplying them with real-time data collected by devices in the ambulance. Since implementing SwiftCare, the CATS team has conducted over 3,000 remotely monitored journeys, each of which has seen improved patient safety and oversight while reducing handover times by 30-90 minutes.

“We are proud to be partnering with Kinseed as they work to deliver the benefits of digital transformation into the healthcare space. Their SwiftCare suite has proven to significantly improve patient outcomes through the real-time, event-driven distribution of data, and we are thrilled that they saw Solace as the EDA platform of choice for their needs,” said David Mitchell, Regional VP United Kingdom and Ireland, Solace.

About Kinseed

Kinseed is working with some of the leading organizations around the world to make the most of their technology and liberate their data – using modern, cloud-first, sustainable technologies to connect people, processes and tools. We’re an approved supplier for government and NHS projects through the Crown Commercial Service and G-Cloud and have an extensive portfolio of client projects across Healthcare, Finance, Telecommunications, Education, Government and more. Learn more at https://kinseed.com/swiftcare/.

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market’s first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world’s leading group of data movement experts, with over 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and NASA, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Daimler, Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as the Singapore Land Transport Authority use Solace’s advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com

SOURCE Solace Corporation