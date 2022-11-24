AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Explosive Brand Power: VIVOTEK Recognized as Top40 Taiwan Global Brand for the 3rd Year in a Row

PRNewswire November 24, 2022

TAIPEI, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — VIVOTEK (TAIEX: 3454), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, has been recognized as top40 Taiwan global brand for the third consecutive year for its immense brand influence and outstanding performance. The company’s two-pronged strategy of brand upgrade and brand internalization has enabled it to regain brand prominence and rise to become Taiwan’s top brand enterprise. As a trusted provider of comprehensive IP surveillance solutions, VIVOTEK is committed to improving its corporate operations while fulfilling its environmental, social  and governance obligations. VIVOTEK’s ambitions do not stop at being Taiwan’s first sustainable IP surveillance brand. It aims one day to become the world’s tier one and the most trusted IP surveillance solutions provider.

“Receiving this award three times in a row is recognition of VIVOTEK’s successful brand transformation launched in 2021. Although the journey was riddled with challenges, we rallied under the slogan ‘We Get The Picture’ and incorporated our corporate culture of speed, transparency, quality, and teamwork into a series of successful international product marketing campaigns to redefine the VIVOTEK brand and create brand value. Through internalization, we aspired to exert lasting brand influence, grow brand awareness, and promote continued brand growth,” explained VIVOTEK Spokesperson and Director of Global Marketing Division, Allen Hsieh. The “2022 Best Taiwan Global Brands” is hosted by a leading global brand consultancy, Interbrand, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan. All candidates are strictly vetted using Interbrand’s unique brand evaluation model. VIVOTEK’s inclusion in this prestigious brand ranking announced today is a testament to the company’s excellent brand performance.

VIVOTEK has made considerable strides in branding, sustainability, productivity, and operationality in the past year. Since announcing its rebrand plans in 2021, VIVOTEK’s brand power has seen explosive growth. This year, VIVOTEK once again ranked among the top 20 in the Security 50 for the ten year running. It is also the IP surveillance provider with the most certificates and awards, including the first-ever Golden Security Award, ISO 27001, and TTQS certification. Notable projects in recent years include the MRT Red Line in Thailand, a century-old brewery in Japan, se veral major highways in South Africa, an international school in Singapore, and school campus in the US.

To fully show its commitment to sustainable development, VIVOTEK voluntarily published an annual sustainability report for the past five years. This year, the company included an independent chapter disclosing its efforts in tackling environmental issues, including the transition to smart factories, management of greenhouse gas emissions, implementation of solar panels and renewable energy, and promotion of RE100 goals.

Furthermore, VIVOTEK entered the AI IoT market with the launch of its new cloud-based surveillance subscription service, VORTEX. Based on the principles of video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), the service seamlessly integrates network cameras, imaging management software, and cloud storage with robust AI image analysis and deep learning technologies to provide clients with optimal operational efficiency.

Demonstrating excellent operationality, VIVOTEK was promoted to Level 1 in the 8th Corporate Governance Evaluation in Taiwan, making it among the top 5% of companies (with a capital of 5-10 billion) newly added to the evaluation.

For over 22 years, VIVOTEK has catered to a global client base from multiple locations worldwide. With deep roots in Taiwan, the company continues to invest in developing core technologies and automation, with investments into R&D reaching 12% of revenue this year. The company’s insistence on retaining its design, R&D, and manufacturing operations locally has enabled it to build a solid global network of hardware and software partners and expand its intelligent IP surveillance systems and solutions worldwide.

For Media Enquiries: 

Angel Hsiao
[email protected]

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.