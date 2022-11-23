AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation Paris Summit

PRNewswire November 24, 2022

ZURICH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation convened its second annual summit in Paris, France, at Palais Brongniart on the 21st of November 2022, supported by local main sponsor GL events. Summit proceedings and focusing on “Energy and Water”, the summit were broadcast worldwide over social media.

NST Paris Summit 2022-11-01

Keynote speaker is British scientist Professor Stanley Whittingham, director of the Institute for Materials Research at the State University of New York at Binghamton. Whittingham was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry alongside Akira Yoshino (Japan) and John B Goodenough (USA) “for the development of lithium-ion batteries.” Worldwide participants and speakers are government officials, NGO organizations, university professors, entrepreneurs.

Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation awarded the medal for Outstanding Contribution in Sustainability. The two recipients, from Asia and North America, respectively, were Dr. Bruno Wu from Beijing, China, founder of the World Carbon Neutrality Council and Mr. Collin O´Mara of Reston, Virginia, USA, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. This year’s awards medal and recognition letters were presented at the Paris Summit. Bertie Ahern, his is the co-chair of the Interaction Council of 40 Former Heads of State and Government and the former prime minister of Ireland sent his regards to summit and congratulations to the persons who got medal for Outstanding Contribution in Sustainability.

NST chairman Michael Nobel said the annual “The Sustainability Award” will focus on applied science and recognize outstanding sustainable development projects around the world, including in the fields of new energy, new materials, water, health, agriculture, IT and artificial intelligence.

The Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation, founded by four members from Nobel family the previous name was ” Nobel Charity Trust” since 2007, and from 2022 changed to its present name in 2011 to more accurately represent its role and activities. The NST logo and The Sustainability Award are trademarked in the EU and worldwide. NST is independent of the Nobel Foundation which awards the Nobel prizes established by Alfred Nobel. NST reflects the wishes of the five Nobel family members currently serving as trustees to have a award which associated with their ancestors willingness to devoted to sustainable development. For more information, please visit www.nobelsustainability.org

Contact info: Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation Management,  Tracy W.  Email: [email protected], 0046708134588

Panel discussion- Water: Peter Nobel, Slav W. Hermanowicz, Michael Molls, Marcel Aeschlimann.

 

SOURCE Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.