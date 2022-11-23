AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Averna Announces New Member to Join its Board of Directors

PRNewswire November 24, 2022

Charles Boulanger brings his Engineering and Management Background to Test Engineering.

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Averna, the leading global Test & Quality Solutions provider, announced today that Charles Boulanger will be joining its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Boulanger brings over 35 years of experience in senior management across many high-tech industries.

Mr. Charles Boulanger: New Member of Averna's Board of Directors

“With his vast experience in technology and business network, Charles is the perfect individual to round off the team that makes up Averna’s board of directors.” says Eric Doyon, Managing Partner at Walter Capital Partners, and Chairman of the Board at Averna.

François Rainville, President & CEO of Averna, adds “We are looking forward to working alongside Charles and benefitting from his experience. It is exciting to see how he will contribute to Averna’s continued growth.”

As a graduate of Université Laval, Mr. Boulanger holds a mechanical engineering degree as well as a Management degree from the International Centre for Research and Studies. His educational background combined with his vast company leadership experience makes Mr. Boulanger the right fit for Averna. He has been a key player in carrying out complex financial deals as well as international marketing and commercialization strategies and joint ventures.

In addition to his new role with Averna, Mr. Boulanger is currently active in the investment and entrepreneurship sectors with a direct investment portfolio of about 15 companies. Additionally, he acts as both a sponsor and an investor in three separate investment funds.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, energy, industrials, life science & medical devices, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration, and is partnered with NI (formerly National Instruments), PI (Physik Instrumente) Group, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

© Copyright 2022 Averna. All rights reserved. Information subject to change without notice. Averna is a trademark of Averna Technologies Inc.

Media contact:
Myriam Duchaine
Marketing & Communications Director
Averna
+1 514-842-7577 x33494
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Averna

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.