AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Denave Expands Global Footprint with New Delivery Center in Malaysia

PRNewswire November 23, 2022

The facility will accommodate ongoing growth and client needs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Denave, a global technology-powered sales enablement enterprise, today announced the opening of its new delivery centre in Malaysia. The opening of the delivery center represents a key milestone and further supports Denave’s aggressive strategy to integrate and strengthen its business in the region amidst its rapid growth objectives.

Denave_Logo

For more than 23 years, Denave has partnered with leading enterprises across various industries to influence and enable sales through its fully owned and operated global and domestic delivery centers. The new center will support existing & new clientele and realize company’s strategic goals aimed towards providing an on-shore and near-shore capability to its customers.

Commenting on Denave’s growth in Malaysia, Sunil Munshi, Chief Revenue Officer, Denave, said, “The establishment of the delivery center is in line with our aggressive expansion plans and is driven by the continued strong client demand that will help underpin the accelerated growth by delivering innovative, focused, and value-enhancing sales solutions for our clients. In addition to bolstering capabilities for existing clients, Denave’s newest delivery center also brings the added benefit of highly skilled teams and multi-lingual support, which is important to both clients in the region as well as many other existing and prospective clients across our served geographies.”

“Our new delivery center enables us to offer a comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end sales enablement solutions, provide timely and guaranteed levels of service combined with deep local expertise and unparalleled execution excellence, that meet the unique requirements of our clients,” said Dharma Gunaseelan, Country Director, Denave Malaysia.

“As we see increase in demand for our sales solutions globally, the dynamic and employee-centric workspace will cater to the company’s increasing client base while enabling it to attract market-leading talent in the region,” said Boba Sharma, Global Key Accounts Director & Business Head – APAC, Denave.

The new activity-based workspace promotes an engaging environment and boasts active collaboration to keep pace with the evolving work dynamics that can cater to the business and talent requirements.

About Denave

Denave is a global sales enablement company focused on driving revenue growth for its customers through a wide range of service offerings. The company leverages latest technology trends and disruptive approach to create effective sales engines. Denave has built multi-industry expertise partnering with global businesses and takes a solution-conscious approach to deliver best practices in sales by leveraging people, processes, technology, and innovation to drive revenue. Denave has a reach across 5 continents, 50+ countries and 500+ cities globally. For more information, please visit www.denave.com

For further information, please contact:

Karan Bhutani,
General Manager – Marketing & Communication
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Denave

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.