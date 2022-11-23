AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Blockchain tech innovation forum held in Chengdu

PRNewswire November 23, 2022

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A forum focusing on the innovation and development of blockchain technology was held in Chengdu, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan province, on Nov 21.

The Blockchain Technology Innovation and Development Forum, sponsored by the Chengdu municipal government, was a key part of the 2022 Chengdu Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair and the second International Blockchain Innovative Application Expo. It attracted academicians, experts, scholars and industry practitioners to share insights and latest practices on the future development of blockchain technology.

Jiang Changjun, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, emphasized that the construction of new infrastructure and artificial intelligence infrastructure should be accelerated, to promote the development of digital economy.

Li Jie, director of the blockchain research center at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, believed that blockchain has brought about a credit revolution. He said the combination of big data and blockchain technology will empower the high-quality development of the digital economy.

Zhang Xiaosong, a professor of University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, said blockchain technology will deepen the integration of digital technology and the real economy. This will play an increasingly important role in reducing the cost of the real economy, improving the efficiency of industrial chain coordination and building an honest industrial environment.

The Blockchain Branch of Chinese Institute of Electronics, together with five partners, signed a cooperation agreement to jointly build a technical personnel training base focusing on blockchain technology in Chengdu. This will allow Chengdu to boost the construction of a national comprehensive pilot city for blockchain innovation and application.

A technical standard named Blockchain, Smart Contract, Formal Design and Verification Method (T/CIE130-2022), proposed by the Blockchain Branch of Chinese Institute of Electronics and developed by Beihang University, was also released at the forum.

Hu Kai, a professor at Beihang University, said the establishment of the standard is to make the design and verification process of smart contracts based on blockchain technology more standardized, convenient and operational.

Statistics show that by the end of 2021, the number of blockchain-related enterprises in China had exceeded 121,000, among which nearly 8,000 were based in the ChengduChongqing region. This is why a technical requirement guide for the blockchain industry for this region was released.

Moreover, to help lay a solid foundation for blockchain security, the Blockchain Security and Application Alliance was established at the forum.

SOURCE Chengdu Municipal Government

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.