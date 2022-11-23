AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ExpressVPN confirms security of its desktop apps with three new independent audits

PRNewswire November 24, 2022

Cure53 and F-Secure audited ExpressVPN’s macOS, Linux and Windows apps

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN has validated the security posture of all its desktop apps through three new independent audits by respected cybersecurity firms, Cure53 and F-Secure. The three new audits come just weeks after KPMG’s audit of ExpressVPN’s no-logs policy, underlining ExpressVPN’s dedication to third-party privacy and security verifications.

Cure53 tested both ExpressVPN’s macOS and Linux desktop apps through white-box penetration tests and source code audits. The assessments confirm that the apps are secured against cyber security threats from malicious adversaries. This also validates the extensive work done by ExpressVPN’s engineering and security experts in building a safer, more open internet for millions of people worldwide.

F-Secure also reviewed ExpressVPN’s Windows v12 app through penetration testing and source code auditing, and found no significant weaknesses. The audit verifies that ExpressVPN’s latest Windows desktop app cannot be manipulated to leak information, such as a user’s IP address, outside the VPN tunnel. It also confirms that the app is not susceptible to remote code execution attacks.

Having all of ExpressVPN’s desktop apps audited means that users can go online with the assurance that their privacy is protected, and do so confidently. 

The full audit report by Cure53 for macOS can be found here and Linux here. F-Secure’s audit of ExpressVPN’s Windows v12 app is available here.

“As part of our continuous trust and transparency efforts, we’re proud to announce that all of our desktop apps have now been audited,” said Brian Schirmacher, penetration testing manager at ExpressVPN. “These audits are a testament to the efforts we put into improving and securing our product, and we’re glad to receive the validation from Cure53 and F-Secure. We’re committed to delivering audits on our mobile apps soon, and will continue to ensure privacy and security at every touchpoint of our product.”

The full blog article can be read online via: https://www.expressvpn.com/blog/mac-linux-windows-v12-audits/

About ExpressVPN

Since 2009, ExpressVPN has empowered millions of users to take control of their internet experience. The company’s award-winning consumer VPN service is backed by its open-source VPN protocol Lightway, delivering user privacy in just a few clicks. ExpressVPN’s Keys password manager and Aircove router make digital privacy and security easy and accessible for all. With a commitment to transparency, ExpressVPN products have been audited by PwC, Cure53, and others.

ExpressVPN has been part of Kape Technologies (LSE:KAPE) since 2021. To learn more about ExpressVPN’s industry-leading privacy and security solutions, visit www.expressvpn.com.

 

