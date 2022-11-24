AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pixalate Reports $11M Ad Spend on Delisted Mobile Apps Across Apple App & Google Play Stores in Q3 2022

PRNewswire November 24, 2022

Pixalate’s Q3 2022 Programmatic Advertising on Delisted Apps Report finds over 4.6k apps delisted from the Apple App and Google Play stores had programmatic advertising in Q3 2022 and 85% of those apps had no country of registry.

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2022 Programmatic Advertising on Delisted Apps Report, a comprehensive analysis of programmatic advertising on Google and Apple delisted apps.

Pixalate is an ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions across display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV.

Delisted apps pose potential risk to consumer privacy and the overall quality of the app ecosystem. While removing apps from a store prevents future downloads, those apps can remain installed on users’ devices and continue to collect personal information. Pixalate benchmarks this important metric because advertising revenue directed to these apps can incentivize and perpetuate these privacy risks.

Key Findings:

  • 4.6k+ delisted apps w/ programmatic advertising across Google (4.2k+), Apple app stores (423) in Q3 2022.
  • $11M+ estimated ad spend on delisted apps across Google (10M$+), Apple app stores (1M$+) in Q3 2022.
  • 65%+ of delisted apps w/ programmatic ads in Apple Store are Games, 31% in Google Play.
  • 85%+ (4k+) of delisted apps with ads have no country of registry identified, nearly 2% (100) registered in the U.S.

Download the report here: Q3 2022 Programmatic Advertising on Delisted Apps Report.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q3 2022 Programmatic Advertising on Delisted Apps Report (the “Report“), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

 

SOURCE Pixalate

