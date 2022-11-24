CNN’s ‘Tech for Good’ spotlights the technologists defining the mobility of the future

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In the next episode of ‘Tech for Good’, CNN anchor and correspondent Kristie Lu Stout meets four technologists who are spearheading a revolution that could reshape the way we think about urban connectivity, traffic, and logistics.

In a rapidly urbanizing world, stemming urban sprawl, cutting pollution, and limiting congestion are some of the biggest challenges faced by our cities. CNN meets Dr. Lynette Cheah, Associate Professor of Engineering Systems at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, who seeks to define a “smart city” as one that uses data and technology in a more “human-centric” way. Cheah focuses on creating real-world solutions for sustainable urban mobility, including transport modelling, simulation, as well as implementing autonomous vehicle technology in society.

CNN also hears from Dr. Marko Bjelonic, from ETH Zürich’s Robotic Systems Lab and founder of the Swiss Mile robot, who believes these machines are the key to automating our cities. The four-legged and wheeled robot is able to change shape within seconds, can overcome steps and navigate between indoor and outdoor environments. It’s hoped the bot, which can travel up to 20 kilometres an hour and carry 50 kilograms, has the potential to serve as a member of search-and-rescue teams in the future.

Nigerian mobility tech startup Metro Africa Xpress (MAX) designs and manufactures its own line of electric motorbikes, with the goal of becoming the go-to vehicle subscription program across the continent. CNN speaks to Chinedu Azodoh, co-founder of New Ventures at MAX, as he shares how the company plans to charge up Africa’s EV infrastructure. CNN explores how the startup solves problems like urban mobility, cutting carbon emissions, and creating job opportunities and pathways to vehicle ownership for drivers.

Finally, CNN meets with Iris Ruysch, Director of Spatial Strategies at the Future Mobility Network in the Netherlands. The consulting firm is envisioning the future of transportation, connecting scientists, local government and industry to develop new forms of mobility. Their fleet of nine self-driving shuttles, four delivery robots, three autonomous ferries, and a self-driving garbage bin highlight the tangible possibilities of urban connectivity.

Tech for Good trailer: https://bit.ly/3ABKP8t

Tech for Good images: https://bit.ly/3tVdXnc

Tech for Good microsite: https://cnn.it/3PB5DSq

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 26th November at 1:30pm HKT

Sunday, 27th November at 1:30am, 10am and 6pm HKT

