Hyundai Motor and Legendary Designer Giorgetto Giugiaro Collaborate to Rebuild Original 1974 Pony Coupe Concept

PRNewswire November 24, 2022
  • The company to work with Italian design firm GFG Style to bring back the car that kickstarted the Korean automotive industry as a celebration of Hyundai’s brand heritage
  • The original Pony and Pony Coupe Concept influenced Hyundai’s long-running Pony nameplate, Hyundai’s award-winning IONIQ 5 and N Vision 74 rolling lab concept
  • The rebuilt original concept car to debut in the springtime

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company today announced it will work with Italian design firm GFG Style, notably its father and son founders Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro, to rebuild the influential 1974 Pony Coupe Concept that young Giorgetto created for Hyundai’s debut at the 1974 Turin Motor Show. The rebuilt concept will be shown in the springtime.

Hyundai Motor announced the plan during a Design Talk in Seoul, featuring Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro along with Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group, and SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor’s Global Design Center.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Giorgetto and Fabrizio to Seoul for this rare occasion and we look forward to collaborating with them and GFG Style on this extraordinary design project,” said CCO Donckerwolke. “Not only does this project hold historical value, but it also represents a cross-cultural exchange that could pave the way for more collaborations down the road.”

“The original Pony and Pony Coupe Concept were one of those rare creations that influenced the designs of not just one but multiple production and concept vehicles, including our award-winning IONIQ 5 and attention-grabbing N Vision 74,” said EVP SangYup Lee. “Since the original concept car no longer exists, we’ve commissioned Giorgetto Giugiaro to rebuild it based on our design philosophy, ‘Shaping the future with legacy.'”

Of his original design, Giugiaro said, “I designed the Hyundai Pony when I was still a young designer at the start of my career. I felt very proud that I was in charge of creating a vehicle for a company and country that was about to take on a fiercely competitive global market. Now, I’m deeply honored that Hyundai has asked me to rebuild it for posterity and as a celebration of the brand’s heritage.”

