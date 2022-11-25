Regtank Awarded The RegTech Award – AML Risk Assessment in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2022

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Regtank Technology won the RegTech Award — AML Risk Assessment in the 5th Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2022; the awards recognize excellence by firms that have shaped the regulatory landscape in Asia Pacific by making sure the highest compliance standards are upheld in the financial industry.

Utilising a risk-based approach (RBA) solution that covers the entire AML process for fiat currency transactions and cryptocurrency transactions, the Regtank Solution ensures that compliance regulations are consistently met and fraud is eliminated in the digital environment. Designed and developed by following the FATF guidelines, the system is equipped with a unique risk-scoring engine that is customisable to fit the client’s compliance requirements in multiple jurisdictions.

Regtank was recognised for a compliance solution that performs KYC and KYT procedures, enables automated risk scoring based on real-time data, and allows firms to adopt a comprehensive and advanced AML/CFT smart risk assessment process.

“We are pleased to win the AML Risk Assessment Award, following the growing importance of compliance standards that companies would want to keep up with, especially with the recent FTX fallout. This award reflects Regtank’s measure of excellence and our committed efforts to empower and value-add companies in their risk management and regulatory compliance.” – Megan Lee, CEO, Regtank Technology Pte Ltd

Providing a seamless data integration from different sources throughout a customer’s account lifecycle, organisations can now leverage Regtank’s solution to automate their compliance and operational processes, from customer onboarding to transaction monitoring without compromising compliance risks.

About Regtank

Regtank is the leading provider of a one-stop software-as-a-service compliance solution, revolutionising the compliance landscape. Adopting a risk-based approach (RBA) incorporating KYC, KYB, and KYT into a single consolidated platform, Regtank has innovated a comprehensive and advanced AML/CFT smart risk assessment engine that can automatically classify the risk of individuals tailored to the risk matrix of the clients. For more information, you can visit us at https://regtank.com or connect via LinkedIn .

About Regulation Asia

Regulation Asia is the leading source of actionable regulatory intelligence for Asia Pacific markets. With over 12,000 subscribers, including regulatory bodies, exchanges, banks, asset managers, and service providers, Regulation Asia plays a key role in shaping the regulatory agenda.

SOURCE Regtank Technology Pte Ltd