AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Two PHBS Master’s Programs Ranked 1st in Asia and Top 20 Globally

PRNewswire November 25, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Two Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) programs, Master of Management (17th) and Master of Finance (20th), have been named global top 20 and ranked 1st in Asia by QS Business Masters Rankings 2023, among 600 graduate master’s programs from 40 countries. It is the first time PHBS degree programs have been recognized in an international ranking.

Two PHBS Master's Programs Ranked 1st in Asia and Top 20 Globally (PRNewsfoto/Peking University HSBC Business School)

In terms of the five key metrics of QS Business Masters Rankings: employability, thought leadership, class and faculty diversity, return on investment, and alumni outcomes, PHBS stands out in graduate employability this year– its Master of Management and Master of Finance programs are placed in 12th and 8th respectively. Although pandemic has had a substantial impact on the job market, the employment rate of PHBS master graduates has bucked the trend and achieved a “triple jump” of 95.4%, 96.6%, and 97.6% in three consecutive years, according to the school’s annual employment report.

Located in Shenzhen, PHBS was founded in 2004 with the vision to advance Peking University’s commitment to global economics, finance, and management research. The school currently offers a doctoral program, specialized master’s programs, an MBA program, an executive MBA program, and numerous executive development programs. With internationalization as its goal, PHBS has been accredited by AACSB, AMBA and EFMD, and opened a new campus in Oxfordshire, England.

With a diverse group of faculty from the world’s leading universities, PHBS offers over 130 graduate-level courses in English per year providing students from home and abroad with in-depth Chinese educational experiences with a global perspective. The school continues to grow strong academically, as recent years have witnessed an increasing number of faculty publications in the world’s top academic journals.

https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/

SOURCE Peking University HSBC Business School

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.