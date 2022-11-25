AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
China Matters’ Feature: A Rising Star Stands for the Future of Chinese Women’s Volleyball

PRNewswire November 25, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Li Yingying, a young female athlete in the spotlight in the volleyball field, was born as a gifted player. At the age of 10, she was selected as a junior player and began training in north China’s Tianjin.

 

In 2010, Wang Baoquan, head coach of the Tianjin volleyball team, discovered the talented girl in northeastern China and brought her to Tianjin for training. Rigorous training and homesickness sometimes prevented Li from adjusting properly to the new environment, but she has always been dedicated to the sport.

Over the past dozen years, Li, now 22, has overcome various difficulties and emerged as a lead player in Chinese women’s volleyball team.

Her efforts paid off. In Chinese Women’s Volleyball League 2017-2018, she broke the previous record by scoring 45 points in a single game.

“I was very confident at the beginning of my volleyball career, not afraid of anyone. I was very bold and had a strong desire to win,” said Li.

In this video, Li’s experience was recounted through her own narrative. She joined the national volleyball team as an ambitious young player but encountered a major setback in 2018 when she found her performance was holding the team back.

With encouragement from Lang Ping, the head coach of the national women’s volleyball team, she regained confidence and perked up.

“I think it’s normal to experience wins and losses in competitive sports,” she said. “The fighting spirit of the women’s volleyball team has to go on.”

Contact: Zeng Wei
Tel:008610- 68996991
E-mail: [email protected]

China Matters Logo

 

SOURCE China Matters

