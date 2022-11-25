Over 20,000 international beauty stakeholders made Cosmoprof Asia 2022 in Singapore a resounding success, empowering the industry ahead of next year’s return to Hong Kong

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cosmoprof Asia 2022 – The Special Edition, which took place in Singapore from 16 to 18 November, has come to a successful end.

21,612 attendees from 103 countries and regions gathered in Singapore to discuss the future of beauty in the Asia-Pacific region. The truly international event was the first to bring the industry together, face-to-face, for three years, and saw most visitors arriving from top 10 countries and regions Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, India and Australia.

“The most influential players of the Asia-Pacific region met at Cosmoprof Asia in Singapore to restore consolidated collaborations and discover new potential partners for their business,” said Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd. “It was great to test the dynamic approach of the cosmetic industry and its interest in the Asia-Pacific region as a strategic market for future growth.”

“This year’s success of Cosmoprof and Cosmopack Asia was due to host nation Singapore’s international access and overall safety, and support from the Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore EXPO,” said David Bondi, Senior Vice President – Asia, Informa Markets and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd. “It has been wonderful to see Cosmoprof Asia once again bringing together the world-wide beauty community, showcasing the most exciting trends, unveiling the latest innovations, and offering an exhilarating platform for networking and new business to take place.”

COSMOPROF ASIA 2022 – FACTS & FIGURES

The exhibition presented pioneering products and services, and compelling business proposals from 1,202 exhibitors from 46 countries and regions, covering an exhibition area of up to 50,000 sqm. Mainland China, Korea, and Italy were the most represented countries.

Cosmoprof Asia 2022 offered a wide global perspective on the main beauty trends, thanks to the presence of 18 national and group pavilions from Australia, California, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mainland China, Malaysia, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, UK and Global Shea Alliance (from 5 West African countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Mali and Togo).

230 selected buyers from 29 countries and regions, including Australia, ASEAN countries, India, Korea, Japan, Europe, Middle East, and the US, made up the Cosmoprof Asia 2022 Buyer Programme. Meanwhile, more than 2,200 scheduled meetings between suppliers and companies with common interests were arranged through the AI-driven Match&Meet platform, which once again proved to be one of the most appreciated services for buyers and exhibitors, increasing chances for the development of new commercial partnerships.

Testimonials

The feeling across the exhibition floor was positive regarding the show and optimistic when looking ahead to future business.

Patricia Sabando, Global Sales Director at GESKE (Germany), confirmed, “We had very keen interest from potential partners across Asia,” while Joanna Milne, Account Manager at Virospack (Spain) commented, “We have received visits from high-quality contacts and professionals who are knowledgeable about what they want to source.”

Furthermore, Jackie Pettit, General Manager, International Business Development, Heritage Brands (Australia), shared, “It was the first time exhibiting at Cosmoprof Asia for Heritage Brands. Booking the space and working with the stand contractors and shipping company, who picked up and delivered our stock, was an extremely smooth process and professionally managed.”

Moon Kwon from The Blessedmoon (South Korea) claimed, “It was great experience to witness why Cosmoprof Asia is renowned for beauty industry platform. Despite being held in smaller size in Singapore, the quality of buyers were high and had willingness to engage with enthusiastic interest in variety of products.”

More enthusiastic reactions were heard across the exhibition floor, for example Jonny Jackson, Director at Milton-Lloyd Limited (UK), exclaiming, “What a great show – we will be back again next year!”

Buyers joined the overall praise of the event, with In Jung (Kelly) Cho, Manager, SG Company & Changjin CJ Inc. (South Korea), saying, “All our meetings were quite fruitful and meaningful for us. We were able to meet and find various manufacturers from China and other countries. We will definitely start a new business with them soon; we are sure they will be right partners for our needs.”

Wonkuk Kim, CEO of Brandepot (South Korea), said he appreciated the wide variety of brands as well as new products presenting in one area, offering an easy and in-depth understanding of the current beauty trends, saying. “I believe Cosmoprof Asia is a must visit exhibition for anyone who is involved in the beauty business.”

Buyer Anna Blasco Salvat, VP Marketing for German company Artdeco Cosmetics, said, “We are really happy to be back at Cosmoprof Asia, the most important trade show for the cosmetic industry. We found lots of innovation, above all in Cosmopack Asia, which according to us was the strongest sector this year. The beauty industry is starting a new, post-pandemic boom,” she added. “When there is a deep crisis, people need to react and they buy more products – it’s the so-called lipstick effect. Beauty can really save the world.”

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AT COSMOPROF ASIA 2022

Together with avant-garde products and services, top quality networking opportunities and high-achieving business tools, Cosmoprof Asia offered special initiatives and projects enriching the experience of attendees and companies.

Over 1,300 attendees took part in CosmoTalks, for example, the educational programme by Cosmoprof and Cosmopack Asia 2022. Presenting 14 sessions, experts and analysts from all over the world discussed sustainability, digital evolution and market strategies. Special thanks go to the partners of the Cosmotalks sessions: APSWC (Asia Pacific Spa & Wellness Coalition), Asia Cosme Lab, BEAUTYSTREAMS, Biorius, Business France, CosmeticsDesign-Asia, CTFAS (The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association of Singapore), Ecovia Intelligence, Global Shea Alliance, Mintel, Reach24, Republic Polytechnic and re-sources.com.

The CosmoTrends Report, an overview of the actual event trends among Asia-Pacific consumers, was created by international trend agency BEAUTYSTREAMS. The project created exclusively for the Cosmoprof international platform featured five prevalent trends spotted among the exhibitors – BIOME MANIA, HAIR M-D., SKIN RESET, PLUMP UP THE VOLUME and ILLUMINATORS – and highlighted notable brands and products anticipated to have the strongest impact on consumers habits in the region. The report is available for download on the following link: https://www.cosmoprof-asia.com/cosmotrends/

Meanwhile, the Cosmo Onstage live demos showcased the successful N.A.I.L.S Beauty Masters Championship ASIA 2022 on 18 November, organised by the Nailist Association for International Licenses (Singapore). Over 150 local and overseas nailists and beauty therapist professionals demonstrated their creativity and skills in nail art, makeup, SPMU and beauty services.

COSMOPROF ASIA RETURNS TO HONG KONG IN 2023

Cosmoprof Asia 2023 will return to its home turf of Hong Kong on the following dates:

Cosmopack Asia: 14-16 November 2023 (AsiaWorld-Expo)

Cosmoprof Asia: 15-17 November 2023 (Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre)

We look forward to seeing you in Hong Kong in 2023!

For more information about the show, visit www.cosmoprof-asia.com

