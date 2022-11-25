ATFX Wins the “Best CFD Broker” Award Again

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From November 1 to 2, 2022, ATFX was invited to participate in the Jordan Financial Expo & Awards event 2022.

As a leading exhibitor and guest of the financial expo, ATFX focused on showing participants its global business layout, leading role in financial technology and humanised and intelligent services. In addition, the Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supplies, Yousef Al Shamali and Saqer Abd Elfattah from the Amman Stock Exchange attended the event as guests of honour.

ATFX was honoured to win the “Best CFD Broker” award during the Jordan Financial Innovation Award (JFI Award) held as part of the event. The award was inspiring for ATFX because we formally set up an office in Jordan in June of this year. The award also reflects the popularity of the ATFX brand in Jordan.

During the event, ATFX was interviewed by a well-known local media house. After the interview, one media agency pointed out that customers’ word-of-mouth advertising had become a crucial indicator of the brand’s value in an era of rapid globalisation and highly democratised access to information. Moreover, in the face of customers’ increasingly diverse market demand, ATFX has attracted many customers with its customer-centric approach and high-quality financial services. These two factors have played a critical role in boosting the development of the Jordanian financial services industry.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

