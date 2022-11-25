AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Venus Medtech to showcase its structural heart treatments at London Valves 2022

PRNewswire November 25, 2022

The company’s growing number of solutions for structural heart disease will be presented at multiple events during the conference between November 27-29

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Venus Medtech is building an exciting pipeline of treatments for structural heart disease. The company will present its products at the conference taking place at the ExCeL London November 27-29, 2022 in its booth (#25), during a symposium, and at the official launch of the TARGET multicenter clinical study.

Structural heart symposium on November 27

The company will also be hosting a symposium on November 27 (Hall #4 at 17:30 pm) where top investigators will discuss the latest results and future plans for the Venus Medtech tricuspid and pulmonary valve replacement systems. During this symposium, “The Right Valves for The Right Ventricle: Venus MedTech tricuspid and pulmonary replacement systems,” interventional cardiologists will have the opportunity to learn the latest about structural heart interventions.

Launch of TARGET CE Study for tricuspid valve replacement on November 28

Additionally, Venus Medtech will be officially launching the TARGET study at the conference. The TARGET study will evaluate the safety and performance of the Cardiovalve Tricuspid System—with its associated procedure—in reducing tricuspid regurgitation and the associated symptoms. The Cardiovalve system includes a valve and delivery system, designed for replacement of the tricuspid valve through a transcatheter approach. The study will enroll one hundred patients in up to thirty medical centers. Patients will be followed for a period of up to five years.

The TARGET CE Study will be launched officially at the Sunborn London Yacht Hotel on Monday, November 28 at 18:30 pm.

Presentation of new data

The experiences with Cardiovalve and presentation of new data will be held in the following sessions:

  • Dr. Estevez-Loureiro, Eliminate tricuspid regurgitation: transfemoral CardioValve tricuspid replacement system (Tricuspid interventions session, November 27, 13:30 – 15:00 at Interactive Case Corner 2).
  • Dr. Sherif, Transcatheter transseptal mitral valve implantation: a new tool-in-the-box for patients with severe mitral regurgitation (TMVR challenges session, November 27, 15:05 – 16:05, at Interactive Case Corner 2).
  • Dr. Schmidt, Transcatheter valve implantation in mitral and tricuspid valve position, (Rapid-fire clinical cases: Session 7, November 29, 14:50 – 15:35 at The Exchange).

About Venus Medtech: Increasing global presence

Venus Medtech (stock code: 2500.HK) is committed to structural heart innovation. As the leading transcatheter heart valve medical device player in China, Venus Medtech has established comprehensive solutions for structural heart disease. It now has a complete product pipeline covering all four heart valves, namely TAVR, TPVR, TMVR and TTVR, as well as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, hypertensive renal denervation (RDN) therapy and relevant accessory products.

Venus is now intensifying its presence in overseas markets, making important breakthroughs in registration and commercialization. 

For more information

Visit our conference website: www.venusmedtechconference.com

SOURCE Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc.

