SmallRig Introduces 4 Powerful COB LED Video Lights with “AstralTech” Optical System

PRNewswire November 25, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SmallRig’s new, powerful COB LED video lights are based on an innovative “AstralTech” Optical System that provides over 35% greater output than comparable products. The B-series (Bi-Color) offer color temperature control from 2,700K6,500K, and the D-series (Daylight) produce critically precise 5,600K output.

The “AstralTech” Optical System combines larger, higher power LED chips, custom made high transmission (97%) multi-coated front glass and a COB bead design arrangement that provides even color mixing. The new shape is inspired from air vehicle, the housing is made of metal + V-0 fire retardant material, more exquisite and durable.

At 1m (3.3ft) with a 55-degree hyper reflector, the RC-350B/RC-450B video lights produce 115,000/121,000 Lux. With a 55-degree hyper reflector, the RC 350D emits 149,000Lux at 1m (3.3ft), while the RC 450D produces 172,000Lux and rivals 1.2K HMI Fresnel when working with a Fresnel at the same beam angle tested at [email protected] (9.9ft).

There are three ways to control the lights: On-Board Controls with full featured LCD display, total Wireless Control up to 100m/328ft away (2.4GHz) with the SmallGoGo app or with the optional Control Panel.

The quiet, intelligent temperature control cooling fans improve heat dissipation and produce only 28~32dB sound.

The AC adapter (110~220VAC) has state-of-the-art GaN (Gallium Nitride) material, with power conversion reaching over 95% efficiency. The adapter volume is reduced by 26% and the weight is reduced by about 200g/7oz.

The secure damping system prevents the head from tilting when loosened, avoiding damage. Safety is improved, and adjustment is more precise.

Price & Availability

RC 350D COB LED Video Light (RRP Price: $799 US)

RC 350B COB LED Video Light (RRP Price: $899 US)

RC 450D COB LED Video Light (RRP Price: $999 US)

RC 450B COB LED Video Light (RRP Price: $1099 US)

For more details, go to www.smallrig.com.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2013, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

SOURCE SmallRig

