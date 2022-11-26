Singapore Web Novel Platform Dreame Appeals for Ending Gender-based Violence

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame, the multilingual storytelling platform launched by Singapore-based tech firm Stary, initiated an online campaign to encourage women to fight violence on Nov.25, also known as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Violence against women is still prevalent worldwide. According to the latest data published by WHO, about 30% of women globally experience physical and sexual violence, mostly at the hands of their intimate partners. However, it shouldn’t be neglected that some invisible acts of violence have also posed threats to women.

The “Just Say No for the First Time” campaign has invited seven female web novel authors from six countries, including Ecuador, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, the USA, and Venezuela, to voice their appeals on ending violence against women.

And this event, aiming to enable women to identify and reject violence boldly, has aroused universal attention on social media through a display of seven often-overlooked acts of violence, ranging from domestic violence, attempted mind control, and groundless online abuse to sexual harassment.

“As the web novel frontrunner with numerous female users globally, Dreame hopes to amplify the voice of saying No to violence, empowering women who experience these assaults and raising awareness of protecting themselves.” said Robert Chang, the spokesman from Dreame.

It is noteworthy that Dreame also posted a petition on Change.org, appealing for more public attention from both web novel authors and readers on violence against women.

In Robert’s view, Dreame has witnessed the emergence of tens of thousands of female authors in recent years. Most of them have rebuilt their self-worth and earned considerable income that could support their leading independent life.

In October, Dreame donated $3,000 in the name of GREENQUEEN, one of the typical female authors in Indonesia, to the nonprofit Pulih Foundation to help protect women and children suffering violence.

“We’ve been committed to nurturing professional web novel authors and hope this promising job can help more women restore confidence and boost their courage to combat potential violence and unfairness.” Robert added.

