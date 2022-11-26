AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

SpaceChain Paves the Way for High-speed Blockchain Processing in Space with Seventh Payload Launch

PRNewswire November 27, 2022

Mission validates the high customizability of blockchain-enabled space nodes and feasibility of performing high-speed processing in space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SpaceChain today announced it has successfully launched its second Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) payload into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which is on its way to the International Space Station (ISS) for installation via the SpaceX Dragon 2 spacecraft. The mission marks SpaceChain’s seventh successful blockchain payload launch into space, and the second integration of its payload with Velas, the world’s fastest EVM blockchain and open-source platform for decentralized applications.

Once installed and tested on the ISS via Nanoracks, the space node will be capable of processing Velas blockchain on the ISS and sending Velas digital assets from space, such as VLX, tokens and NFTs, in addition to performing complete high-speed transaction services across the Velas platform, including smart contract deployment and coin minting.

Today’s mission not only reaffirms SpaceChain’s commitment in empowering blockchain companies to harness space as a platform for business innovation, and the high customizability of blockchain-enabled space nodes in meeting diverse industry needs, it also validates the possibility and feasibility of performing high-speed blockchain processing in space, and serves as a successful scientific demonstration of SpaceChain’s highly integrative space-as-a-service solutions with EVM compatible blockchain technology.

“As the world’s most progressive enterprises take their businesses to space, they will require a high-speed decentralized infrastructure to meet demands and growth fueled by protocols and financial applications,” said Cliff Beek, CEO of SpaceChain. “Our collaboration with Velas will help lay the foundation for high-speed and ultra-secure blockchain processing and transactions in space, which we believe will become increasingly crucial for those looking to harness space technologies for competitive advantage in the burgeoning space-for-earth economy.”

“It is a historical milestone for Velas to have our integrated space node tested on the ISS through SpaceChain. We are thrilled to see this vision realized, which took many months of planning and coordination with stakeholders in the space industry,” said Farkhad Shagulyamov, co-founder and CEO of Velas. “We are looking forward to strengthening our collaborative effort with SpaceChain to create innovative solutions and business use cases in the near term.”

Velas is the fastest EVM blockchain that is capable of handling 50,000+ transactions per seconds (TPS) with an innovative hybrid consensus of Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) and Proof-of-History (PoH).

The collaboration between SpaceChain and Velas is poised to improve consensus mechanisms in blockchain, and help generate use cases of space-based blockchain and decentralized infrastructure outside of financial services and cryptocurrencies.

About SpaceChain
Founded in late 2017, SpaceChain established the first satellite platform to provide secure custody, transact digital assets, deploy smart contracts, and facilitate Decentralized Finance Infrastructure (“DFI”) on space nodes. SpaceChain aims to bring advanced security and global access, integrating software defined payloads to progress blockchain applications in orbit. SpaceChain currently has a network of nodes operating on satellites and aboard the International Space Station (ISS). SpaceChain has demonstrated commercial and deployment success for delivering space missions and is now ready to capture high growth and high value. For more information, visit www.spacechain.com.

SOURCE SpaceChain

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.